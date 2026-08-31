Not Kendall, Not Hailey—I’m Taking My Autumn Wardrobe Cues From This Unsung Style Icon

If you haven't already had a scroll through Pinterest searching "Margaret Qualley", I highly recommend doing so. Amid her meteoric rise to fame, Golden Globe nominations and ever-growing list of acting credits, Margaret has cemented herself as something of a style icon, too. Building a wardrobe around preppy staples with a feminine feel, I can think of few celebrities better equipped to inspire your autumn wardrobe.
Having combed through her style archives, I've picked up on three key wardrobe staples that make Margaret's autumn rotation particularly strong. From the return of the midi skirt to an elegant alternative to your trusty beige trench, these are the Margaret-approved pieces and outfit formulas I'll be taking inspiration from this season.
1. Midi Skirt
Style Notes: Yes, midi skirts may have dominated during the summer months, but I have it on good authority that they're not going anywhere this autumn. Styling a figure-skimming tweed midi from Chanel, Margaret paired hers with a sleek single-breasted jacket, finishing the look with the French fashion house's iconic two-tone heels. Elegant yet entirely weather-appropriate, it's a sophisticated styling formula I'll be turning to for my chicer autumn occasions.
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Shop Midi Skirts:
Topshop
Column Midi Skirt With Contrast Stitch Detail
Whilst I love this in the beige, it also comes in a pale green shade.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Style this with a tank to or pair it with a single breasted blazer.
Marks & Spencer
Chiffon Knee Length Slip Skirt
This comes in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
2. Black Trench Coat
Style Notes: Don't fall into the predictable rhythm of reaching for a beige trench coat all autumn long. Instead, take a cue from Margaret and consider the inherently more polished black one. Styling her long-line, double-breasted trench over a midi dress in the same inky shade, she gave the classic outerwear staple an evening-ready feel. Where a lighter trench might have read more daytime, the black iteration elevated the entire look.
Shop Black Trench Coats:
Mango
Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in a classic wash of cream.
Reformation
Matteo Trench
A sleek black trench will never go out of style.
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Now that the harsh rays of summer are beginning to abate, I'm turning my attention back to my wardrobe's most valued collection: my denim rotation. And, sticking to the tried-and-tested, Margaret reminds me that there's perhaps no denim silhouette better equipped to facilitate a chic autumn outfit than a classic pair of straight-leg jeans. Wearing hers with a navy jacket and simple black trainers, she created an effortlessly polished look that could see you through the season. For a dressier take, simply swap the trainers for a pair of heels and add a silky blouse.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
High Waist Straight Jeans
Style these with loafers for a polished autumn look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.