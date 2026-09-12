No, Not Ballet Flats—J Law Just Elevates Her Off Duty Outfit With This Trending Autumn Shoe

This was the week that Jennifer Lawrence made her Instagram debut *and* made a case for the leopard-print mule. Scroll to see why below.

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Image of Jennifer Lawrence wearing the leopard print mules trend 2026.
(Image credit: Splash Images)
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After making her hotly anticipated debut on Instagram, I've been fixated on one person and one person alone this week: Jennifer Lawrence. While her meme-able personality, dry wit and sensational one-liners continue to make the rounds on social media, off-duty J Law is famously elusive. Sometimes getting a street style image of her is as rare as an Olsen—and her outfits? Well, we've been clamouring to know what she's been wearing in her downtime.

Whether she's channelling CBK in head-to-toe black or pairing a breezy midi skirt with ballet flats, her style has that effortless "everywoman" appeal we all so desperately try to achieve. Which is precisely why, when I spotted her out in leopard-print mules, I knew it was a shoe trend I had to tell you about.

Jennifer Lawrence leopard print mules trend 2026

(Image credit: Splash Images)

For quite some time, the "chic factor" of leopard print has been up for debate. After skyrocketing in popularity over the last few years, it can often be spotted breathing life into monochromatic outfits or going full maximalist on jackets and coats (the motif has never been shy about making itself known), but yet, despite its staying power, it's elegance has been called into question.

Thankfully it was none other than Lawrence herself who has settled the debate for us. Opting for a plush pair of leopard-print ponyhair mules, they helped dress up her otherwise simple look with a elevated finish. Lets be honest, her loose black trousers, fitted white T-shirt and soft olive cardigan would have looked stylish with a ballet flat or trainer, but this playful combination was nothing short of magic. Lo-fi enough to work in pretty much any setting, but still fresh and super current? Win, win.

With cooler days on the horizon, this shoe choice feels like an easy yes from us. Scroll to shop best leopard print mules on the market right now.

Shop the Leopard Print Mules Trend:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.