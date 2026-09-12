After making her hotly anticipated debut on Instagram, I've been fixated on one person and one person alone this week: Jennifer Lawrence. While her meme-able personality, dry wit and sensational one-liners continue to make the rounds on social media, off-duty J Law is famously elusive. Sometimes getting a street style image of her is as rare as an Olsen—and her outfits? Well, we've been clamouring to know what she's been wearing in her downtime.
For quite some time, the "chic factor" of leopard print has been up for debate. After skyrocketing in popularity over the last few years, it can often be spotted breathing life into monochromatic outfits or going full maximalist on jackets and coats (the motif has never been shy about making itself known), but yet, despite its staying power, it's elegance has been called into question.
Thankfully it was none other than Lawrence herself who has settled the debate for us. Opting for a plush pair of leopard-print ponyhair mules, they helped dress up her otherwise simple look with a elevated finish. Lets be honest, her loose black trousers, fitted white T-shirt and soft olive cardigan would have looked stylish with a ballet flat or trainer, but this playful combination was nothing short of magic. Lo-fi enough to work in pretty much any setting, but still fresh and super current? Win, win.
With cooler days on the horizon, this shoe choice feels like an easy yes from us. Scroll to shop best leopard print mules on the market right now.
Shop the Leopard Print Mules Trend:
H&M
Leather Loafer Mules
If you're in the market for an affordable pair which look almost identical, H&M is the place to go.
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper
Whilst we loved Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara flip-flops this summer, the brands The Slipped is all we'll wear this autumn.
River Island
Leopard Print Backless Ruched
These would pair well with loose jeans and a white shirt.
H&M
Loafer Mules
I can't quite believe that these are only £30.
Saint Laurent
Lido Slip-ons
Minimal, stylish and oozing expensive looking details. It could only be a pair from Saint Laurent.
Prada
Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slingback Flats in Brown - Prada
Herbert Levine
Sleep On It cheetah-print calf hair mules
The removable gold-toned pin embellishments really elevate this pair.
UGG
Elea Spotted Slip-On
On a cooler day style these with a all black look.
Birkenstock
Zermatt Felt
I never thought I'd see a pair of leopard print Birkenstock, hey, things happen.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.