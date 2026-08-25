As you know, we're entering that weird transitional time of year in which it's still warm outside, but school buses are on the streets and Labor Day is right around the corner. Fall is coming, and soon we'll stow away the flip-flops in favor of shoes that are a bit more substantial. That said, it's not quite time to start wearing boots. So what staple shoe style do It girls reach for pre-boots as we move into early fall each year? Closed-toe mules. We recently put flat slipper mules on your transitional shoe radar, via Vittoria Ceretti, and now another It girl, Zoë Kravitz, is wearing the high-heel version of the style.
While out in NYC today, Kravitz was spotted wearing a black lace-trimmed camisole with denim shorts. To make the summery outfit significantly more appropriate for fall, she opted for the aforementioned high-heel closed-toe mules instead of sandals or ballet flats. It's not a trendy shoe, per se, as it's around in one form or another year after year, and if you ask me, that makes high-heel closed-toe mules even better. Keep scrolling to see Kravitz's styling for yourself and shop some of the internet's best pairs.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.