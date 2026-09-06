If you're looking to channel an elegant, unfussy, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy kind of energy this autumn, then I have a few new-season recommendations for you. First up—and perhaps most importantly—take a break from the leather bomber jackets that dominated every fashion person's rotation last autumn and instead invest in a sleek, single-breasted blazer. Case in point? This chic style I spotted on Jennifer Lawrence this week.
Attending an event in Paris, JLaw stepped out in one of the chicest takes on tailoring I've seen this season. Styling a black, single-breasted blazer with a generous row of buttons tracing up towards her collarbone, Jennifer's Dior Bar Jacket (£4300) brought a polished, unfussy energy to her look. She doubled down on the pared-back approach by pairing it with an equally sleek pair of black tailored trousers.
Unlike the double-breasted blazers that have long been synonymous with traditional tailoring, the narrower profile of a single-breasted style brings a certain sleekness that I don't think its wider counterpart can quite match. After years of oversized proportions and shoulder-pad-heavy styles dominating our wardrobes, this emerging take on tailoring feels like a welcome change of pace.
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Whilst JLaw brought the trend to my attention this week, I couldn't help but think of the timeless, pared-back nature of '90s style icons such as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Her wardrobe was built around simple, impeccably cut pieces, and this feels like the perfect way to channel that same sensibility now.
So, if you're looking to hone a more polished rotation this autumn, consider this your sign to invest in a single-breasted blazer. Inspired? Read on to shop the best styles below, including JLaw's exact Dior design.
Shop Single-Breasted Blazers:
Dior
Bar Jacket
Shop the style Jennifer loves.
Zara
Straight Buttoned Blazer
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Kora Jacket
Style these with black tailored trousers to get Jennifer's look.
Ralph Lauren
Stretch Wool Crepe Jacket
The wool composition ensures a warmer fit.
Aligne
Daphne High Neck Blazer
Aligne's cinched blazers have long been a fashion person's favourites.
Massimo Dutti
Flowy Button-Detail Blazer
Trust me, you'll end up reaching for this even more than your go-to leather jacket.
Rohe
Sculptural Pankou Closure Blazer
Rohe has some of the chicest tailoring on the market.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.