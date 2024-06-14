Wearing This Spicy Dress Trend Makes Me Feel Like a '90s Supermodel
It's no secret that, nowadays, the lifespan of a trend can be decidedly short. With an endless stream of information, emerging ideas, and countless opinions flowing through our phones, it's never long before a trend that once reigned supreme gets toppled over in favour of something fresher. Having seen so many promising trends get spat out after a mere few weeks, when you spot one that transcends the vicious cycle you know that you're on to something good.
Having first noticed the leopard print trend start to make a big comeback a few months ago, ushered in by the once peak "mob wife" aesthetic, you would have been forgiven for thinking the motif would disappear once summer kicked into gear. However, leopard print only became more relevant as 2024 continued.
Taking on new legs throughout the spring and summer season, the leopard print trend made its way from fuzzy coats onto silky skirts, and lately, with temperatures beginning to soar, I've started to see fashion people wearing it in another form: The leopard print minidress.
Combining a trending print with a summer-ready short hem, the leopard print minidress has become a staple in the wardrobe of fashion people this month. A spicier alternative to the plain cotton and linen dresses that always circulate during this time of year, the leopard print minidress trend presents the opportunity to style a loud print that in a ways that feels both familiar and fresh.
Although this dress trend has been in circulation for decades, these past few months have seen a revival in line with the trend's original reign across the '90s and '00s. Frequently spotted on supermodels including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell from even the earliest days of their careers, the leopard print minidress retains a glamorous edge to this day, that will always draw me to the style.
Whilst these tepid summer days dominate the forecast, why not style your mini with a knee-high boot for an unexpected pairing. Then, when it's properly hot out there, swap out your boots for a strappy sandals or an easy ballet flat for a dress-and-shoe combination that feels so 2024.
As the trend has grown, so too has the amount of leopard print minidresses hitting the market. From Zara's sleeveless style to Ganni's trending version, high street and designer brands have been quick to perfect their new-season minis.
To shop the growing dress trend that fashion people can't stop wearing, read on to discover the best leopard print minidresses below.
SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT MINIDRESS TREND:
Ganni's leopard print minis are some of my favourites on the market.
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now this is a look.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Fall Bag Trend
Per usual, she looks cool.
By Allyson Payer
-
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Is My Leopard-Print Muse—4 Ways to Wear It Like Her
You know it's chic if CBK approves.
By Eliza Huber
-
Millie Bobby Brown Just Wore Every British Girl's Fave Summer Dress Brand
Date night done right.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
She's got skills.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anna Wintour Is a Fan of This Formerly Faux-Pas Styling Trick
The devil wears prints?
By Drew Elovitz
-
Laura Harrier Casually Wore a Tiny Leopard-Print String Bikini on a Speedboat
The vibes are top-notch.
By Eliza Huber
-
Calling All Maximalists—This Major Fall Print Trend Is All You
It's ideal for transitional weather.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman