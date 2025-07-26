Ah, to be Dua Lipa on vacation in Italy. She had such a good time during her recent stay in Palermo that she posted a 20-slide carousel to her Instagram account documenting it all. And one of the outfits she featured prominently throughout the carousel included a pair of cutoff denim shorts.
Denim shorts—especially cutoffs—get a bit of a bad rap these days, with some proclaiming that the style is "dated" compared to newer shorts trends. But I am personally team denim shorts, and love to see it when celebrities and fashion people (and celebrities who are fashion people, such as Dua Lipa) find cool ways to style them. And what stood out to me about her Italian vacation denim shorts outfit is that it was quite simple and easy to replicate. It's really all about the shirt trend she opted to wear with the shorts.
The shirt trend in question was a pretty white poplin shirt, and as I recently reported, white poplin and linen pieces are the key to summer outfit success. Dua Lipa's was a ruffled eyelet Chloé one, but every cool brand is making them, and every cool fashion person, such as her, is wearing them. When paired with a white poplin or linen top, denim shorts have never looked prettier.
With that, scroll on to shop pretty white tops in the same vein as Dua Lipa's, and casual denim shorts to wear with them.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.