Ah, to be Dua Lipa on vacation in Italy. She had such a good time during her recent stay in Palermo that she posted a 20-slide carousel to her Instagram account documenting it all. And one of the outfits she featured prominently throughout the carousel included a pair of cutoff denim shorts.

Denim shorts—especially cutoffs—get a bit of a bad rap these days, with some proclaiming that the style is "dated" compared to newer shorts trends. But I am personally team denim shorts, and love to see it when celebrities and fashion people (and celebrities who are fashion people, such as Dua Lipa) find cool ways to style them. And what stood out to me about her Italian vacation denim shorts outfit is that it was quite simple and easy to replicate. It's really all about the shirt trend she opted to wear with the shorts.

The shirt trend in question was a pretty white poplin shirt, and as I recently reported, white poplin and linen pieces are the key to summer outfit success. Dua Lipa's was a ruffled eyelet Chloé one, but every cool brand is making them, and every cool fashion person, such as her, is wearing them. When paired with a white poplin or linen top, denim shorts have never looked prettier.

With that, scroll on to shop pretty white tops in the same vein as Dua Lipa's, and casual denim shorts to wear with them.

On Dua Lipa: Chloé Cotton Blouse ($2350) and necklace; Re/Done '90s Low-Slung Shorts ($155); Valentino Garavani Vain Soft Embroidered Shoulder Bag ($3700)

Shop Pretty White Shirts

Cotton Blouse
Chloé
Cotton Blouse

Amela Linen Top
Reformation
Amela Linen Top

Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Blouse
H&M
Off-the-Shoulder Poplin Blouse

Pintuck Ruffle Puff Sleeve Top
Madewell
Pintuck Ruffle Puff Sleeve Top

Scallop-Trim Tie-Front Top in Ramie
jcrew
Scallop-Trim Tie-Front Top in Ramie

Shop Denim Shorts

Agolde Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
501 Original Shorts

90s Low Slung Short
RE/DONE
90s Low Slung Shorts

Abrand Venice Shorts
Abrand
Venice Shorts

The Easy High Waist Denim Shorts
FRAME
The Easy High Waist Denim Shorts

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

