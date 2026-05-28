Everyone Chic Has Moved On From This Legging Style—This Is What They’re Wearing Instead

For a while, it felt like ultra high-waisted leggings had a permanent hold on everyone’s wardrobe—polished, predictable, and impossible to escape. But lately, the shift has been undeniable. The chic set is moving on, trading in that cinched silhouette for something that feels cooler and more effortless: low-rise leggings. Once polarizing, the lower-slung fit is back in rotation, and thanks to how it’s being styled now, it reads far more elevated than you might expect.
A big part of the appeal comes down to how fashion insiders are reworking proportions. Low-rise leggings naturally create a more relaxed line through the waist, which pairs perfectly with longer layers, boxier tees, and slightly oversized outerwear. It’s a balance of body-con and ease—an undone, off-duty energy that feels current. And the celebrity co-sign is already there: Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk have both been spotted embracing the trend, styling theirs in a way that feels understated but undeniably directional.
What’s most interesting is how quickly low-rise leggings have moved beyond just workout wear. They’re showing up in everyday outfits that blur the line between active and ready-to-go, styled with everything from minimal tanks to tailored layers. The overall effect feels lighter, less rigid, and a bit more fashion-forward. If high-rise pairs are starting to feel a little too expected, consider this your cue—the low-rise legging is officially the silhouette to know right now.