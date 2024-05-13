It's True: I Can Re-Create Laura Harrier's Chic Outfit From Affordable Basics

When it comes to styling, sometimes less really is more, and no one seems to understand this better than actor, Laura Harrier. Consistently creating outfits that have me wondering how wardrobe basics can look so good, Harrier has—on many occasions—inspired some of my most pared-back yet chicest looks.

Styling yet another elevated ensemble, Harrier chose a relaxed blue shirt to form the foundation of her look. Leaving her shirt untucked and partially unbuttoned, Harrier leaned into the casual nature of the clothing item, imparting a laid-back element into her look. In a rich blue shade, the Spiderman star's shirt is a staple piece that brands up and down the high street are backing this season. With a billowy silhouette and versatile styling options, the simple design can be worn neatly tucked into high-waisted trousers, or worn semi undone and with denim à la Harrier.

Laura Harrier wears an oversized shirt with baggy jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing her shirt with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans and blue velvet flats, Harrier chose understated yet hard-working items to round off her look. Adapting to the bright L.A. sun, she selected a trending pair of oval sunglasses to complete her easy outfit.

Whilst Harrier often selects designer pieces for her day-to-day styling, this ensemble is entirely shoppable on the high street, which is great news for me as I'm currently looking to re-create it for myself this week. From the similar-looking shirt I found at H&M, to COS's in-demand Volume Jeans, read on to discover and shop Laura Harrier's affordable blue shirt outfit below.

RE-CREATE LAURA HARRIER'S AFFORDABLE BLUE SHIRT OUTFIT HERE:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

This comfy shirt will quickly become one of your most worn items.

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS
Volume Jeans

These are cut to a low-rise finish for a really relaxed silhouette.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Leather Shopper Bag - Women
Mango
Leather Shopper Bag

This also comes in a sky blue shade.

silver earrings
Astrid & Miyu
Dome Hoops in Silver

Silver jewellery is set to be a major accessory trend this season.

Velvet Flat Shoes
Zara
Velvet Flat Shoes

Velvet flats are a major trend for the spring season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIGH STREET BLUE SHIRTS AND JEANS HERE:

shirt
Mango
Lyocell Fluid Shirt

This fluid blouse drapes beautifully on the body.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

These also come in five other colours.

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Style with linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

jeans
Everlane
The Way-High Jean

Wear with a ballet flat or style with a neat kitten heel.

blue shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

This shirt is designed to have an oversized fit.

Z1975 Straight-Fit High-Waist Full Length Jeans
Zara
Straight-Fit High-Waist Full Length Jeans

These also come in mid-blue and black.

Cotton Poplin Shirt | Blue
Jigsaw
Cotton Poplin Shirt

This fresh blue shade is going to be big news this summer.

Katie Oversized Straight Leg Jeans
Hush
Katie Oversized Straight Leg Jeans

These baggy jeans are comfortable enough to style all day.

