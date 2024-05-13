It's True: I Can Re-Create Laura Harrier's Chic Outfit From Affordable Basics
When it comes to styling, sometimes less really is more, and no one seems to understand this better than actor, Laura Harrier. Consistently creating outfits that have me wondering how wardrobe basics can look so good, Harrier has—on many occasions—inspired some of my most pared-back yet chicest looks.
Styling yet another elevated ensemble, Harrier chose a relaxed blue shirt to form the foundation of her look. Leaving her shirt untucked and partially unbuttoned, Harrier leaned into the casual nature of the clothing item, imparting a laid-back element into her look. In a rich blue shade, the Spiderman star's shirt is a staple piece that brands up and down the high street are backing this season. With a billowy silhouette and versatile styling options, the simple design can be worn neatly tucked into high-waisted trousers, or worn semi undone and with denim à la Harrier.
Wearing her shirt with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans and blue velvet flats, Harrier chose understated yet hard-working items to round off her look. Adapting to the bright L.A. sun, she selected a trending pair of oval sunglasses to complete her easy outfit.
Whilst Harrier often selects designer pieces for her day-to-day styling, this ensemble is entirely shoppable on the high street, which is great news for me as I'm currently looking to re-create it for myself this week. From the similar-looking shirt I found at H&M, to COS's in-demand Volume Jeans, read on to discover and shop Laura Harrier's affordable blue shirt outfit below.
RE-CREATE LAURA HARRIER'S AFFORDABLE BLUE SHIRT OUTFIT HERE:
Silver jewellery is set to be a major accessory trend this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIGH STREET BLUE SHIRTS AND JEANS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
You Don't Need $$$ for Elegant Outfits—6 Affordable Pieces That Do the Trick
Sophistication is the goal.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Effortlessly Chic Spring Outfit Formula Stylish People Are Living In Right Now
It's so easy to pull off.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach For These 2 Pieces When I Don't Know What to Wear
Ready in 10 minutes or less.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Laura Harrier Wore the Comfy Shoe Trend That's So Much Chicer Than Sneakers
Sofia Richie Grainge and Jasmine Tookes are also fans.
By Eliza Huber
-
Laura Harrier Makes This Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Feel So 2024
No notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm Giving My Closet an Expensive-Looking Facelift With These 24 Chic Sale Picks
Bring on the rich vibes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes