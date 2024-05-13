It's True: I Can Re-Create Laura Harrier's Chic Outfit From Affordable Basics

When it comes to styling, sometimes less really is more, and no one seems to understand this better than actor, Laura Harrier. Consistently creating outfits that have me wondering how wardrobe basics can look so good, Harrier has—on many occasions—inspired some of my most pared-back yet chicest looks.

Styling yet another elevated ensemble, Harrier chose a relaxed blue shirt to form the foundation of her look. Leaving her shirt untucked and partially unbuttoned, Harrier leaned into the casual nature of the clothing item, imparting a laid-back element into her look. In a rich blue shade, the Spiderman star's shirt is a staple piece that brands up and down the high street are backing this season. With a billowy silhouette and versatile styling options, the simple design can be worn neatly tucked into high-waisted trousers, or worn semi undone and with denim à la Harrier.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing her shirt with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans and blue velvet flats, Harrier chose understated yet hard-working items to round off her look. Adapting to the bright L.A. sun, she selected a trending pair of oval sunglasses to complete her easy outfit.

Whilst Harrier often selects designer pieces for her day-to-day styling, this ensemble is entirely shoppable on the high street, which is great news for me as I'm currently looking to re-create it for myself this week. From the similar-looking shirt I found at H&M, to COS's in-demand Volume Jeans, read on to discover and shop Laura Harrier's affordable blue shirt outfit below.

RE-CREATE LAURA HARRIER'S AFFORDABLE BLUE SHIRT OUTFIT HERE:

H&M Oxford Shirt £19 SHOP NOW This comfy shirt will quickly become one of your most worn items.

COS Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These are cut to a low-rise finish for a really relaxed silhouette.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Mango Leather Shopper Bag £60 SHOP NOW This also comes in a sky blue shade.

Astrid & Miyu Dome Hoops in Silver £85 SHOP NOW Silver jewellery is set to be a major accessory trend this season.

Zara Velvet Flat Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Velvet flats are a major trend for the spring season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIGH STREET BLUE SHIRTS AND JEANS HERE:

Mango Lyocell Fluid Shirt £36 SHOP NOW This fluid blouse drapes beautifully on the body.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW These also come in five other colours.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Style with linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Everlane The Way-High Jean £113 SHOP NOW Wear with a ballet flat or style with a neat kitten heel.

Reformation Will Oversized Shirt £128 SHOP NOW This shirt is designed to have an oversized fit.

Zara Straight-Fit High-Waist Full Length Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These also come in mid-blue and black.

Jigsaw Cotton Poplin Shirt £110 SHOP NOW This fresh blue shade is going to be big news this summer.