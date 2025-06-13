This Is *the* Jewelry Trend to Wear With Elegant Dresses This Summer
Laura Harrier's newest outfit is a study in contrasts. Her Priscavera dress features soft pastels and dreamy florals worthy of a Monet painting, while her Tiffany & Co. necklace consists of bold, oversized links designed to convey strength and resilience. Combining delicate and daring elements is always a recipe for success in my book, but chain-link jewelry (at any price point) will truly look good with everything you own.
Harrier showed off this perfectly balanced outfit at a dinner celebrating the new Tiffany HardWear collection campaign featuring painter Anna Weyant. Since the pieces take inspiration from New York City architecture, it was only fitting that the house hosted the dinner on the terrace of The Landmark, its Fifth Avenue flagship store that boasts sensational skyline views. Harrier was joined at the event by Phoebe Gates, Chase Sui Wonders, Isabella Massenet, Georgia Fowler, Ruby Aldridge, Karen Elson, Alexander Roth, and other stylish attendees who sipped on glasses of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and dined on dishes by chef Daniel Boulud. Scroll down to see my favorite outfits of the night.
On Laura Harrier: Priscavera Silver Dew Sequin Gown ($3500); Tiffany HardWear Bold Graduated Link Necklace ($68,000), Large Link Earrings ($4600), and Micro Link Ring ($2500)
Yes, Harrier's necklace deserves a close-up look.
On Karen Elson: Tiffany HardWear Small Link Necklace in Yellow Gold ($12,000)
On Ruby Aldridge: Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold ($20,200) and Lock Pendant in Yellow Gold ($4400)
On Chase Sui Wonders: Tiffany HardWear Large Link Bracelet With Diamonds ($28,500)
On Alexander Roth: Tiffany & Co. brooches
On Phoebe Gates: Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in White Gold with Pavé Diamonds ($86,000)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Hold the Minimalism—Everyone From Miu Miu to Camp Counselors Is Backing This Viral Summer Trend
Arts and crafts tent glam.
-
No Outfit Is Complete Without Accessories—34 of the Most Beautiful Summer Picks Available RN
The only accessories guide you need for summer 2025.
-
On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit
Swap in either of these denim styles instead.
-
35 Incredibly Chic Finds I Immediately Shared With My Fashion-Editor Friends When I Found Them
They're so good I want them all.
-
From Miami to Mallorca, 20 Waterproof Jewelry Pieces You'll See on Every Cool Beachgoer
Vacation-ready.
-
Jewelry Is Getting Funkier—6 Cool Insider Brands Everyone Is Styling
If you have good taste, I know you're already shopping these labels.
-
These 28 Summer Accessories Will Work Wonders on Your Basic Jeans-and-Tee Outfit
Raffia totes, shell necklaces, and silk scarves ahead.
-
Something Old, Something New: Your Guide to the Best Luxury-Engagement-Ring Designers
From a bride-to-be.