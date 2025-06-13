This Is *the* Jewelry Trend to Wear With Elegant Dresses This Summer

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

Laura Harrier's newest outfit is a study in contrasts. Her Priscavera dress features soft pastels and dreamy florals worthy of a Monet painting, while her Tiffany & Co. necklace consists of bold, oversized links designed to convey strength and resilience. Combining delicate and daring elements is always a recipe for success in my book, but chain-link jewelry (at any price point) will truly look good with everything you own.

Harrier showed off this perfectly balanced outfit at a dinner celebrating the new Tiffany HardWear collection campaign featuring painter Anna Weyant. Since the pieces take inspiration from New York City architecture, it was only fitting that the house hosted the dinner on the terrace of The Landmark, its Fifth Avenue flagship store that boasts sensational skyline views. Harrier was joined at the event by Phoebe Gates, Chase Sui Wonders, Isabella Massenet, Georgia Fowler, Ruby Aldridge, Karen Elson, Alexander Roth, and other stylish attendees who sipped on glasses of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and dined on dishes by chef Daniel Boulud. Scroll down to see my favorite outfits of the night.

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Laura Harrier: Priscavera Silver Dew Sequin Gown ($3500); Tiffany HardWear Bold Graduated Link Necklace ($68,000), Large Link Earrings ($4600), and Micro Link Ring ($2500)

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

Yes, Harrier's necklace deserves a close-up look.

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Karen Elson: Tiffany HardWear Small Link Necklace in Yellow Gold ($12,000)

On Ruby Aldridge: Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold ($20,200) and Lock Pendant in Yellow Gold ($4400)

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Chase Sui Wonders: Tiffany HardWear Large Link Bracelet With Diamonds ($28,500)

(Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Alexander Roth: Tiffany & Co. brooches

On Phoebe Gates: Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in White Gold with Pavé Diamonds ($86,000)