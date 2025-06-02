On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit
Swap in either of these denim styles instead.
There are certain things New Yorkers know to avoid: Times Square (unless there's a really good show or you're getting a martini at The Lambs Club), taking a car anywhere near the Holland Tunnel at rush hour, or shopping in SoHo on a Saturday afternoon. Well, those things, and wearing skinny jeans in a particular way when you could wear any other style and look ten times chicer. It's just not done here, especially by people with expensive taste. Don't believe me? Just ask Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier, who were both in Manhattan last week wearing roughly the same denim outfit, but without a pair of skinny jeans in sight.
Harrier was the first to be spotted in the city donning the timeless ensemble, featuring a tobacco-colored suede jacket with a simple top—in her case, a white tee—with jeans—in her case, wide-leg, dark-wash puddle pants. She finished off the casual ensemble with a brown, suede Miu Miu Matelassé bag, boat shoes, and tiny, tortoiseshell sunglasses.
On Laura Harrier: Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Suede Bag ($3750)
Two days later, Johnson, who recently returned from a glamorous trip to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, was seen in Midtown wearing a similar suede-jacket outfit. Hers featured a brown suede blazer from Khaite's not-yet-released Fall 2025 collection, a Commando bodysuit, and vintage 501s, which her stylist, Kate Young, styled with Khaite wedges, Gucci sunglasses, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Specifically, she wore a Sophie Bille Brahe necklace, named the Collier de Amis, that's worth over $100,000 and features 12.29 carat Top Wesselton VVS diamonds, including a one-carat solitaire diamond, and a $10,430 emerald slider necklace by Ophelia Eve. (Casual.)
On Dakota Johnson: Khaite jacket and Colt Wedges ($990); Commando Classic Control Thong Bodysuit ($98); Levi's jeans; Gucci Oval Sunglasses ($595); Sophie Bille Brahe necklace; Ophelia Eve Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace ($10430)
Making a suede jacket look cool is about the easiest thing anyone, in New York or elsewhere, can do when it comes to fashion. They're cool by definition, so an easy tee or tank and a good pair of jeans will suffice every time. That is, as long as the jeans aren't stuck to your ankles and crafted out of 99% spandex. Stovepipe, straight-leg, wide-leg, or barrel are great denim alternatives. Trust Johnson, Harrier, and me on this one.
Shop their looks ahead.
Shop the easy denim outfit Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier just wore in New York:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
