On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit

Swap in either of these denim styles instead.

Laura Harrier and Dakota Johnson in New York wearing suede jacket outfits with jeans.
(Image credit: Diggzy/Courtesy of Miu Miu; TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)
By
published
in News

There are certain things New Yorkers know to avoid: Times Square (unless there's a really good show or you're getting a martini at The Lambs Club), taking a car anywhere near the Holland Tunnel at rush hour, or shopping in SoHo on a Saturday afternoon. Well, those things, and wearing skinny jeans in a particular way when you could wear any other style and look ten times chicer. It's just not done here, especially by people with expensive taste. Don't believe me? Just ask Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier, who were both in Manhattan last week wearing roughly the same denim outfit, but without a pair of skinny jeans in sight.

Harrier was the first to be spotted in the city donning the timeless ensemble, featuring a tobacco-colored suede jacket with a simple top—in her case, a white tee—with jeans—in her case, wide-leg, dark-wash puddle pants. She finished off the casual ensemble with a brown, suede Miu Miu Matelassé bag, boat shoes, and tiny, tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Laura Harrier in New York wearing a suede jacket, white T-shirt, wide-leg jeans, boat shoes, and a Miu Miu suede bag.

(Image credit: Diggzy/Courtesy of Miu Miu)

On Laura Harrier: Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Suede Bag ($3750)

Two days later, Johnson, who recently returned from a glamorous trip to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, was seen in Midtown wearing a similar suede-jacket outfit. Hers featured a brown suede blazer from Khaite's not-yet-released Fall 2025 collection, a Commando bodysuit, and vintage 501s, which her stylist, Kate Young, styled with Khaite wedges, Gucci sunglasses, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Specifically, she wore a Sophie Bille Brahe necklace, named the Collier de Amis, that's worth over $100,000 and features 12.29 carat Top Wesselton VVS diamonds, including a one-carat solitaire diamond, and a $10,430 emerald slider necklace by Ophelia Eve. (Casual.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Dakota Johnson is seen in Midtown on May 30, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Khaite jacket and Colt Wedges ($990); Commando Classic Control Thong Bodysuit ($98); Levi's jeans; Gucci Oval Sunglasses ($595); Sophie Bille Brahe necklace; Ophelia Eve Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace ($10430)

Making a suede jacket look cool is about the easiest thing anyone, in New York or elsewhere, can do when it comes to fashion. They're cool by definition, so an easy tee or tank and a good pair of jeans will suffice every time. That is, as long as the jeans aren't stuck to your ankles and crafted out of 99% spandex. Stovepipe, straight-leg, wide-leg, or barrel are great denim alternatives. Trust Johnson, Harrier, and me on this one.

Shop their looks ahead.

Shop the easy denim outfit Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier just wore in New York:

100% Suede Bomber Jacket With Pockets
ZARA
100% Suede Bomber Jacket With Pockets

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Will Jacket - Camel Suede - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Will Jacket

Madewell, The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Notched Lapel Suede Coat
MANGO
Notched Lapel Suede Coat

Annina High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

madewell, Crop Cardigan Jacket in Suede
madewell
Crop Cardigan Jacket in Suede

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Veda
Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans

Fringed Suede Jacket
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Fringed Suede Jacket

Zw Collection Wide Leg Low-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide Leg Low-Rise Jeans

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸