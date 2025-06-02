On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit

There are certain things New Yorkers know to avoid: Times Square (unless there's a really good show or you're getting a martini at The Lambs Club), taking a car anywhere near the Holland Tunnel at rush hour, or shopping in SoHo on a Saturday afternoon. Well, those things, and wearing skinny jeans in a particular way when you could wear any other style and look ten times chicer. It's just not done here, especially by people with expensive taste. Don't believe me? Just ask Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier, who were both in Manhattan last week wearing roughly the same denim outfit, but without a pair of skinny jeans in sight.

Harrier was the first to be spotted in the city donning the timeless ensemble, featuring a tobacco-colored suede jacket with a simple top—in her case, a white tee—with jeans—in her case, wide-leg, dark-wash puddle pants. She finished off the casual ensemble with a brown, suede Miu Miu Matelassé bag, boat shoes, and tiny, tortoiseshell sunglasses.

(Image credit: Diggzy/Courtesy of Miu Miu)

On Laura Harrier: Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Suede Bag ($3750)

Two days later, Johnson, who recently returned from a glamorous trip to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, was seen in Midtown wearing a similar suede-jacket outfit. Hers featured a brown suede blazer from Khaite's not-yet-released Fall 2025 collection, a Commando bodysuit, and vintage 501s, which her stylist, Kate Young, styled with Khaite wedges, Gucci sunglasses, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Specifically, she wore a Sophie Bille Brahe necklace, named the Collier de Amis, that's worth over $100,000 and features 12.29 carat Top Wesselton VVS diamonds, including a one-carat solitaire diamond, and a $10,430 emerald slider necklace by Ophelia Eve. (Casual.)

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Khaite jacket and Colt Wedges ($990); Commando Classic Control Thong Bodysuit ($98); Levi's jeans; Gucci Oval Sunglasses ($595); Sophie Bille Brahe necklace; Ophelia Eve Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace ($10430)

Making a suede jacket look cool is about the easiest thing anyone, in New York or elsewhere, can do when it comes to fashion. They're cool by definition, so an easy tee or tank and a good pair of jeans will suffice every time. That is, as long as the jeans aren't stuck to your ankles and crafted out of 99% spandex. Stovepipe, straight-leg, wide-leg, or barrel are great denim alternatives. Trust Johnson, Harrier, and me on this one.

Shop their looks ahead.

