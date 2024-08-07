Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Casual Dress Trend That's All Over the High Street Right Now
Even when strolling across the seafront in Ibiza, Kendall Jenner is never off the clock when it comes to styling the season's most important trends. Taking her keen eye for fashion to the Balearic island, the model transcended basic beachside style with the help of a carefully-chosen dress trend this week.
Layering a black-and-white striped knit dress from Australian brand Dissh over her black bikini, Jenner’s beach cover-up added a stylish and sophisticated edge to a casual combination. Selecting a style that fell to the ankle and skimmed the body, Jenner’s dress trend imparted an understated yet elegant silhouette that helped her look put-together under the hot Spanish sun. Working its way into the suitcases of those I look to for style inspiration, the striped knit dress trend has become a major player in fashion people’s wardrobes—and not just for the summer months.
Styling her monochrome maxi with rectangular sunglasses and a large black handbag, Jenner's outfit proved how elegant a simple striped dress dress can look. Although Jenner chose to wear hers with atop her black bikini for the warm climate, when autumn rolls around the trend will look just as good styled over tights with tall boots, or worn with a vintage leather jacket and Mary Janes. In fact, it's worth keeping an eye out for styles with sleeves—last year an Arket version sold out before the season even hit.
They are a mainstay in many a wardrobe but I've noticed a slew cropping up across the high street. I've found elegant versions of this new-season trend at Marks & Spencers, H&M, and & Other Stories, as well as across designer labels including Zimmermann and Cara Cara.
To shop the timeless dress style with Jenner's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best striped knit dresses below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRIPED KNIT DRESSES HERE
Style with sandals or wear with black mary janes.
Shop this comfortable dress whilst it's on sale.
Style over a bikini for chic seaside style.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Did I mention that it's already on sale? Run.
By Eliza Huber
-
Chrissy Teigen Wore the Anti–Quiet Luxury Dress Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall
Maximalism is back.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Shopbop Sale—I Sent These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks
Blink, and they'll be gone.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Classic Swimwear Trend Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and French Women Are Loving This Summer
Now, I need one too.
By Natalie Munro
-
Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend With the Most Elevated Sneaker Color
Such a chic combo.
By Natalie Munro
-
Popular Fashion-Editor Opinion: The Best Dresses of the Summer Are at J.Crew Right Now
Shop our favorites.
By Judith Jones
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Can't Stop Wearing This Boho-Inspired Effortless Dress Trend
A summer essential.
By Natalie Munro