Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Casual Dress Trend That's All Over the High Street Right Now

Even when strolling across the seafront in Ibiza, Kendall Jenner is never off the clock when it comes to styling the season's most important trends. Taking her keen eye for fashion to the Balearic island, the model transcended basic beachside style with the help of a carefully-chosen dress trend this week.

Layering a black-and-white striped knit dress from Australian brand Dissh over her black bikini , Jenner’s beach cover-up added a stylish and sophisticated edge to a casual combination. Selecting a style that fell to the ankle and skimmed the body, Jenner’s dress trend imparted an understated yet elegant silhouette that helped her look put-together under the hot Spanish sun. Working its way into the suitcases of those I look to for style inspiration, the striped knit dress trend has become a major player in fashion people’s wardrobes—and not just for the summer months.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling her monochrome maxi with rectangular sunglasses and a large black handbag, Jenner's outfit proved how elegant a simple striped dress dress can look. Although Jenner chose to wear hers with atop her black bikini for the warm climate, when autumn rolls around the trend will look just as good styled over tights with tall boots, or worn with a vintage leather jacket and Mary Janes. In fact, it's worth keeping an eye out for styles with sleeves—last year an Arket version sold out before the season even hit.

They are a mainstay in many a wardrobe but I've noticed a slew cropping up across the high street. I've found elegant versions of this new-season trend at Marks & Spencers, H&M, and & Other Stories, as well as across designer labels including Zimmermann and Cara Cara.

To shop the timeless dress style with Jenner's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best striped knit dresses below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRIPED KNIT DRESSES HERE

M&S Collection US Cotton Rich Striped Midi Knitted Dress $62 SHOP NOW Style with sandals or wear with black mary janes.

CARA CARA Orel Scalloped Striped Knitted Cotton Midi Dress $495 SHOP NOW The scallop motif adds a playful touch.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress With Flared Skirt $42 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

& Other Stories Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress $119 SHOP NOW This features a square neckline for a flattering finish.

Nobodys Child Black and Cream Stripe Knitted Racer Midi Dress $152 $46 SHOP NOW Shop this comfortable dress whilst it's on sale.

H&M Button-Top Jersey Dress $26 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a more nautical version…

ZIMMERMANN Halliday Fringed Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress $1100 SHOP NOW The fringe detailing adds a playful touch.

ASOS DESIGN Knit Scoop Maxi Dress in Textured Wave Stitch in Mono Stripe $43 $39 SHOP NOW Style over a bikini for chic seaside style.

NA-KD Deep Back Knitted Maxi Dress $94 $57 SHOP NOW This is a lot like the Arket style that sold out last year.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.