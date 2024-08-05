Kendall Just Updated a Classic Skirt-and-Shoe Pairing with Autumn's Key Bag Colour

As any city-dweller will tell you, dressing for the warmer months isn't always easy. Sure, heavy coats and layers no longer burden us, but constructing an outfit that feels aptly smart and heat-wave proof can prove challenging when you only fancy putting on a bikini.

Stepping out in Paris over the weekend, Kendall Jenner proved that summer dressing can be both elegant and uncomplicated. Running between appointments, the model opted for sleek black flip flops to facilitate her busy day. With '90s charm and a relaxed silhouette, the flip-flop trend has taken off in fashion circles this summer. Whist flip flops are undeniably a casual shoe, the leather composition of Jenner's pair made the trend feel all the more city-appropriate.

Making the most of summer temperatures, the It girl paired her classic summer sandals with a simple satin skirt. Skimming the body and falling to calf length, Jenner's skirt helped to instil her look with a polished energy that looked decidedly chic on the Parisian streets.

Kendall Jenner wears a satin skirt and flip flops.

(Image credit: Splash)

Anchoring her casual look, Jenner selected a rising autumn bag trend to complete her French ensemble. Selecting The Row's Margaux EW Clutch (£5420) in the shade Cyprus—a rich forest-green tone, the model balanced her light look with an earthy shade whilst welcoming in a new-season trend ahead of the rest of us. Autumnal shades (such as this loden green, burgundy or khaki) across handbags were something we witnessed on the autumn/winter 2024 runways, and the move can provide the entry-point into the new season before everything else feels suitable.

Balancing sweltering temperatures with Paris' unspoken dress code, Jenner's skirt, shoe and bag formula is a lesson plan in sleek style. Read on to discover her look and shop our edit of the best satin skirts and flip flops below.

SHOP KENDALL'S LOOK HERE:

tshirt
Weekday
Slim Fitted T-Shirt

Style with a skirt or pair with relaxed jeans.

Emma Satin Midi Slip Skirt
Ghost
Emma Satin Midi Slip Skirt

This also comes in navy and blazer.

City Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
City Flip Flop in Leather

These are a fashion person's favourites.

Margaux Ew Clutch in Leather
The Row
Margaux Ew Clutch in Leather

This oversized clutch is large enough to store your daily essentials.

SHOP SATIN SKIRTS AND FLIP FLOPS HERE:

H&M, Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

This falls to ankle length, giving it an elegant energy.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

These come up small so consider sizing up.

skirt
Zara
Satin Midi Skirt

This also comes in six other shades.

sandals
Zara
Flat Strappy Slider Sandals

Flip flops are a summer wardrobe non-negotiable.

Midi Satin Skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

This also comes in a rich khaki shade.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These also come in five other shades.

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt

This features an elasticated waistband for enduring comfort.

Around Town Flip Flops
Soléi Sea
Around Town Flip Flops

Style with a satin skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Isaak Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Joseph
Isaak Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

This is already on its way to selling out.

Saionara
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Sandals

I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer shoes.

Bartelle Skirt in Viscose
The Row
Bartelle Skirt in Viscose

This elegant maxi skirt also comes in black.

sandals
Massimo Dutti
Padded Flat Sandals

The padded sole makes these particularly comfortable.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

