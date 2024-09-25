3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde

I've long looked to model Kendall Jenner for new-season styling inspiration. Since she has unrestricted access to the fashion industry (if she's not on the runway, she's sitting in the front row), the star blends her laid-back style with fresh trends in the chicest way I've seen.

Having recently swapped her signature brown locks for a bright blonde shade, I'm inspired to find out exactly how Jenner will be shaking up her wardrobe to complement her new hair color. In the past, she has traditionally gravitated towards neutral shades, including black, white, navy, and denim, but now that she's sporting a vivid blonde tone, there are certain colors I've enjoyed seeing her explore in more detail.

Jenner has taken fall's color trends into account while working hard to complement her new golden locks. Read on to discover the three fashion color trends that a blonde Kendall Jenner is wearing this season to complete her new look.

3 FASHION COLOR TRENDS THAT BLONDE KENDALL JENNER IS WEARING

1. COOL GRAY

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Jenner used this pale shade of light gray to bring a fresh energy to her fall outfit. She styled it with her new bright, blonder shade, and I thinkthe two colors work together to create a cohesive palette that lifts her look for the moodier months.

SHOP COOL GRAY PIECES

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Blazer $140 SHOP NOW The wool composition will help to keep you warm on chilly fall days.

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Satchel $108 SHOP NOW Wear this with jeans or a dress.

MANGO Knitted Perkins Neck Dress $60 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots for a cozy, cool-weather look.

2. CHOCOLATE BROWN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In writing this article, I spoke to a few of my blonde colleagues to hear their thoughts on the colors they enjoy and dislike wearing as blondes. To my surprise, they agreed that black often feels too harsh to wear when their hair is at its lightest and that a chocolate-brown shade can be more flattering. It seems that Jenner had similar thoughts, as she swapped her signature LBD for a rich brown hue, crafting a chic fall ensemble that didn't overwhelm her lighter coloring.

SHOP CHOCOLATE-BROWN PIECES

LPA Lainey Maxi Knit Dress $238 SHOP NOW The drape detailing adds such an elevated edge.

Zara Trousers With Double Pleat $50 SHOP NOW These also comes in four other shades, including a dusty rose style.

Maeve Maeve Oversized Blazer Jacket $158 SHOP NOW Style with with baggy jeans or wide-leg pants.

3. FIERY RED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In my opinion, red is one of the few color trends that looks incredible on absolutely everyone. Jenner's bright-red dress brought a playful flush of color to her outfit while adding depth and dimension that contrasted with her new lighter locks.

SHOP FIREY RED PIECES

Reformation Bryson Dress $248 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other hues.

Reformation Juni Top $188 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an easy and elegant day-to-day look.

Mango Mini-Shopper Shoulder Bag $60 SHOP NOW This also comes in beige and black.

