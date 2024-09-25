3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde

I've long looked to model Kendall Jenner for new-season styling inspiration. Since she has unrestricted access to the fashion industry (if she's not on the runway, she's sitting in the front row), the star blends her laid-back style with fresh trends in the chicest way I've seen.

Having recently swapped her signature brown locks for a bright blonde shade, I'm inspired to find out exactly how Jenner will be shaking up her wardrobe to complement her new hair color. In the past, she has traditionally gravitated towards neutral shades, including black, white, navy, and denim, but now that she's sporting a vivid blonde tone, there are certain colors I've enjoyed seeing her explore in more detail.

Jenner has taken fall's color trends into account while working hard to complement her new golden locks. Read on to discover the three fashion color trends that a blonde Kendall Jenner is wearing this season to complete her new look.

1. COOL GRAY

Kendall Jenner wears a gray jacket, black top, blue jeans, black flats, and a black top-handle bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Jenner used this pale shade of light gray to bring a fresh energy to her fall outfit. She styled it with her new bright, blonder shade, and I thinkthe two colors work together to create a cohesive palette that lifts her look for the moodier months.

2. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Kendall Jenner wears a brown dress, brown kitten heels, and a large black bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In writing this article, I spoke to a few of my blonde colleagues to hear their thoughts on the colors they enjoy and dislike wearing as blondes. To my surprise, they agreed that black often feels too harsh to wear when their hair is at its lightest and that a chocolate-brown shade can be more flattering. It seems that Jenner had similar thoughts, as she swapped her signature LBD for a rich brown hue, crafting a chic fall ensemble that didn't overwhelm her lighter coloring.

3. FIERY RED

Kendall Jenner wears a red dress with sheer details.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In my opinion, red is one of the few color trends that looks incredible on absolutely everyone. Jenner's bright-red dress brought a playful flush of color to her outfit while adding depth and dimension that contrasted with her new lighter locks.

