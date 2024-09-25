3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde
I've long looked to model Kendall Jenner for new-season styling inspiration. Since she has unrestricted access to the fashion industry (if she's not on the runway, she's sitting in the front row), the star blends her laid-back style with fresh trends in the chicest way I've seen.
Having recently swapped her signature brown locks for a bright blonde shade, I'm inspired to find out exactly how Jenner will be shaking up her wardrobe to complement her new hair color. In the past, she has traditionally gravitated towards neutral shades, including black, white, navy, and denim, but now that she's sporting a vivid blonde tone, there are certain colors I've enjoyed seeing her explore in more detail.
Jenner has taken fall's color trends into account while working hard to complement her new golden locks. Read on to discover the three fashion color trends that a blonde Kendall Jenner is wearing this season to complete her new look.
3 FASHION COLOR TRENDS THAT BLONDE KENDALL JENNER IS WEARING
1. COOL GRAY
Style Notes: Jenner used this pale shade of light gray to bring a fresh energy to her fall outfit. She styled it with her new bright, blonder shade, and I thinkthe two colors work together to create a cohesive palette that lifts her look for the moodier months.
SHOP COOL GRAY PIECES
2. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: In writing this article, I spoke to a few of my blonde colleagues to hear their thoughts on the colors they enjoy and dislike wearing as blondes. To my surprise, they agreed that black often feels too harsh to wear when their hair is at its lightest and that a chocolate-brown shade can be more flattering. It seems that Jenner had similar thoughts, as she swapped her signature LBD for a rich brown hue, crafting a chic fall ensemble that didn't overwhelm her lighter coloring.
SHOP CHOCOLATE-BROWN PIECES
These also comes in four other shades, including a dusty rose style.
3. FIERY RED
Style Notes: In my opinion, red is one of the few color trends that looks incredible on absolutely everyone. Jenner's bright-red dress brought a playful flush of color to her outfit while adding depth and dimension that contrasted with her new lighter locks.
SHOP FIREY RED PIECES
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
