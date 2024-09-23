Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Expensive-Looking Jacket Trend That Elevates Jeans

I'll admit it—I'm obsessed with celebrity style. I regularly follow a select group of fashion people to see how they style different looks for outfit inspiration. One person I find myself consistently drawn to is model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner. Once again, unsurprisingly, she caught my eye with her simple yet sophisticated look.

Yesterday, while stepping out at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, Jenner donned a pair of vintage-style straight-leg jeans. Instead of opting for an oversize coat, as she has done in the past, she reached for fall's hottest jacket trend—a cinched blazer . Combining classic denim with a popular jacket style, she completed the look with black ballet flats and a T-shirt, creating a timeless and effortlessly chic outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa Vintage 1988 blazer; The Row Claudette Leather Flats ($436) and Borjis Jeans ($595)

Jenner's early fall outfit exudes an effortless blend of luxury and modernity despite its apparent simplicity. Pairing a formfitting blazer with classic blue jeans, she showcased how a carefully chosen jacket can infuse any look with a polished and on-trend touch. Her outfit not only reinforced her status as a fashion icon for many, including me, but also hinted at the enduring allure of the cinched blazer trend, inspiring confidence in anyone considering adding it to their wardrobe.

Given that Jenner's items are often expensive, I've found some affordable alternatives for her fitted blazer. These options allow you to mirror her sophisticated look without breaking the bank.

Shop Our Favorite Cinched Blazers

zara Fitted Blazer $90 SHOP NOW The gold buttons make this jacket look a lot more expensive than it is.

Reformation Bondi Blazer $298 SHOP NOW A great alternative to Jenner's vintage tailored blazer.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW This is on my wish list.

MANGO Fitted Suit Blazer $160 SHOP NOW She's perfect.

Source Unknown Nangy Double Breasted Cinched Blazer $145 SHOP NOW In my opinion, a charcoal gray blazer is a fall essential.

zara Tailored Blazer $100 SHOP NOW I love how much structure this style has.

Theory Sculpt Blazer $257 SHOP NOW Theory knows a thing or two about well-fitted blazers.

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

Alice + Olivia Persol Houndstooth Blazer $550 $413 SHOP NOW Grab this while it's still on sale.

Gap Denim Blazer $74 SHOP NOW The perfect piece for a chic denim-on-denim moment.