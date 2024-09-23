Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Expensive-Looking Jacket Trend That Elevates Jeans

I'll admit it—I'm obsessed with celebrity style. I regularly follow a select group of fashion people to see how they style different looks for outfit inspiration. One person I find myself consistently drawn to is model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner. Once again, unsurprisingly, she caught my eye with her simple yet sophisticated look.

Yesterday, while stepping out at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, Jenner donned a pair of vintage-style straight-leg jeans. Instead of opting for an oversize coat, as she has done in the past, she reached for fall's hottest jacket trend—a cinched blazer. Combining classic denim with a popular jacket style, she completed the look with black ballet flats and a T-shirt, creating a timeless and effortlessly chic outfit.

Kendall wears black rectangular sunglasses, a black t-shirt, gray cinched blazer, blue straight-leg jeans, a black bag, and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa Vintage 1988 blazer; The Row Claudette Leather Flats ($436) and Borjis Jeans ($595)

Jenner's early fall outfit exudes an effortless blend of luxury and modernity despite its apparent simplicity. Pairing a formfitting blazer with classic blue jeans, she showcased how a carefully chosen jacket can infuse any look with a polished and on-trend touch. Her outfit not only reinforced her status as a fashion icon for many, including me, but also hinted at the enduring allure of the cinched blazer trend, inspiring confidence in anyone considering adding it to their wardrobe.

Given that Jenner's items are often expensive, I've found some affordable alternatives for her fitted blazer. These options allow you to mirror her sophisticated look without breaking the bank.

Shop Our Favorite Cinched Blazers

zara, Fitted Blazer
zara
Fitted Blazer

The gold buttons make this jacket look a lot more expensive than it is.

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

A great alternative to Jenner's vintage tailored blazer.

Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

This is on my wish list.

Fitted Suit Blazer
MANGO
Fitted Suit Blazer

She's perfect.

(pre-Order) Nangy Double Breasted Cinched Blazer, Charcoal Grey
Source Unknown
Nangy Double Breasted Cinched Blazer

In my opinion, a charcoal gray blazer is a fall essential.

zara, tailored blazer
zara
Tailored Blazer

I love how much structure this style has.

Sculpt Blazer
Theory
Sculpt Blazer

Theory knows a thing or two about well-fitted blazers.

Babaton, Standout Blazer
Babaton
Standout Blazer

This also comes in seven other shades.

Alice + Olivia, Persol Houndstooth Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Persol Houndstooth Blazer

Grab this while it's still on sale.

Denim Blazer
Gap
Denim Blazer

The perfect piece for a chic denim-on-denim moment.

Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer
GANNI
Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer

European fashion women can't stop wearing this blazer.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

