Fall 2024 Will Be Defined by These 5 Color Trends, Period

As fall inches closer and closer, one thing has become crystal clear in the midst of my trend reporting: Color is making a powerful statement this season. Designers pushed boundaries with bold hues, unexpected combinations, and refreshing takes on classic shades, setting the tone for the trends that will dominate in the coming months. From rich, earthy tones to vibrant, eye-catching brights, the fashion world is embracing a palette that promises to inspire and excite.

In our comprehensive review of the fall 2024 collections, we meticulously analyzed every moment to identify the colors that will define the season. Whether you're planning your wardrobe or simply love to stay ahead of the trends, these are the shades that will be everywhere—from the runway to the streets. Join us as we reveal the five key colors that will take over this fall and how you can incorporate them into your style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Red has an older and more mature sister, and we’re calling her burgundy. While everyone was obsessed with bright tones of red last fall, they’ll be steering themselves toward bold tones of burgundy this year. With designers like Khaite and Saint Laurent backing this, you really can’t go wrong.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For kids, fall means back to school, and adults take on the same vibe in their clothing, marking it a season of exquisite tailoring. No wonder taupe suits are making their mark along with camel everything.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similar to the change we’ve seen in the red range, we’re seeing a shift in pink. Last year, everyone was in their Barbie era wearing bright fuchsia and Y2K pink, but this year, look for cool-toned styles. It’s the subtle blush effect that’s incredibly flirtatious.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ivory is getting darker and darker, and I’m starting to notice that a more eggshell-esque effect is taking over. The Row and Altuzarra were fans of this shade, as I think nothing exclaims elevated more than a neutral that’s this strong.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I feel like everyone is ordering a dirty martini at the bar lately, and it seems like the fashion crowd will be ordering it in their seasonal Net-a-Porter hauls as well. A dark and stormy green makes a look feel elevated and instantly takes your personal style to the next level.

