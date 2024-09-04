Fall 2024 Will Be Defined by These 5 Color Trends, Period

As fall inches closer and closer, one thing has become crystal clear in the midst of my trend reporting: Color is making a powerful statement this season. Designers pushed boundaries with bold hues, unexpected combinations, and refreshing takes on classic shades, setting the tone for the trends that will dominate in the coming months. From rich, earthy tones to vibrant, eye-catching brights, the fashion world is embracing a palette that promises to inspire and excite.

In our comprehensive review of the fall 2024 collections, we meticulously analyzed every moment to identify the colors that will define the season. Whether you're planning your wardrobe or simply love to stay ahead of the trends, these are the shades that will be everywhere—from the runway to the streets. Join us as we reveal the five key colors that will take over this fall and how you can incorporate them into your style.

Red has an older and more mature sister, and we’re calling her burgundy. While everyone was obsessed with bright tones of red last fall, they’ll be steering themselves toward bold tones of burgundy this year. With designers like Khaite and Saint Laurent backing this, you really can’t go wrong.

Shop the color trend:

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

Leather Biker Jacket
Magda Butrym
Leather Biker Jacket

Hornet Sequined-Satin Tank
16ARLINGTON
Hornet Sequined-Satin Tank

Ulla Johnson, Kalila Cashmere Cardigan
Ulla Johnson
Kalila Cashmere Cardigan

Dunk Low Croc-Effect Leather-And Suede Sneakers
NIKE
Dunk Low Croc-Effect Leather-And Suede Sneakers

For kids, fall means back to school, and adults take on the same vibe in their clothing, marking it a season of exquisite tailoring. No wonder taupe suits are making their mark along with camel everything.

Shop the color trend:

Meredith Jacket
ba&sh
Meredith Jacket

Chloé, Marcie Leather Hobo Bag
Chloé
Marcie Leather Hobo Bag

Sue Cropped Wool Jacket
KHAITE
Sue Cropped Wool Jacket

Getti Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Max Mara
Getti Leather Straight-Leg Pants

Downtown Suede Sneakers
Prada
Downtown Suede Sneakers

Similar to the change we’ve seen in the red range, we’re seeing a shift in pink. Last year, everyone was in their Barbie era wearing bright fuchsia and Y2K pink, but this year, look for cool-toned styles. It’s the subtle blush effect that’s incredibly flirtatious.

Shop the color trend:

Embellished Cashmere Sweater
GUCCI
Embellished Cashmere Sweater

Exclusive Tulip Satin Maxi Dress
Anna October
Exclusive Tulip Satin Maxi Dress

Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
VERSACE
Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

Agatha Satin Jaw Clip
Jennifer Behr
Agatha Satin Jaw Clip

Ivory is getting darker and darker, and I’m starting to notice that a more eggshell-esque effect is taking over. The Row and Altuzarra were fans of this shade, as I think nothing exclaims elevated more than a neutral that’s this strong.

Shop the color trend:

Kenlie Mixed Media Bubble Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Kenlie Mixed Media Bubble Midi Dress

Givenchy, Blouse in Silk
Givenchy
Blouse in Silk

Shon Mid-Rise Cropped Pants
Nili Lotan
Shon Mid-Rise Cropped Pants

Double Face Satin Crop Caftan Top
Lapointe
Double Face Satin Crop Caftan Top

Maryana Tall Boots
Schutz
Maryana Tall Boots

I feel like everyone is ordering a dirty martini at the bar lately, and it seems like the fashion crowd will be ordering it in their seasonal Net-a-Porter hauls as well. A dark and stormy green makes a look feel elevated and instantly takes your personal style to the next level.

Shop the color trend:

New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
DEMELLIER
New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

Prada, Ribbed Knit Bralette
Prada
Ribbed Knit Bralette

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

Hilde Ribbed Wool Mini Dress
ISABEL MARANT
Hilde Ribbed Wool Mini Dress

Tiered Maxi Dress
Maje
Tiered Maxi Dress

