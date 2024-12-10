Keira Knightley Just Wore 3 London-Girl Trends in a Row—I Adore Them All

Although Keira Knightley is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, she tends to spend most of her time out of the limelight. Raising her family in the leafy suburbs of London, Knightley's public appearances are kept to a minimum. And when she does choose to make an appearance, her presence is felt.

As her attendance at major Hollywood events is such a rarity I always get excited when I spot a new Knightely outfit—and this week I'm particularly enthused as all at once I've been treated to three! Each equally chic, Knightley kept her outfits looking pretty and polished while weaving some major London-girl trends into her looks.

Clearly, still a Londoner through and through, Knightley stepped out in New York on Monday styling three of the major clothing and accessory trends that city-dwellers across the pond are loving. Inspired to indulge in some of the key looks that Knightley loves, read on to discover the three major London trends to know right now.

THE 3 LONDON-GIRL TRENDS KNIGHTLY IS LOVING:

1. OVERSIZED TAILORING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: London is, by and large, a casual city. We tend to favour trainers over heels and we're more likely to opt for wide-leg jeans over tailored trousers. That being said, Londoners do seem to possess a very strong ability to make their most casual outfits feel polished and elevated—and oversized tailoring is one of their most prolific tricks. Layering her jumper and skirt outfit with a boxy blazer, Knightley added interest to her elegant outfit, while achieving the un-done edge that London-girls love.

SHOP OVERSIZED TAILORING:

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW This comes up slightly oversized so it's perfect for styling over a warm knit.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £95 SHOP NOW This oversizes shirt is perfect for weekday styling.

Zara Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a midi skirt.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sorry black boots, but this season Londoners have only had eyes for their elegant ruby sisters. Favouring theirs in a rich rouge shade, burgundy boots have become one of the key trends of the season. Styling hers in a very London-girl way, Knightley wore hers with knee-length shorts—playing with proportions and having fun with her styling—as Londoners love to do.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Style these over jeans or pair with shorts à la Knightly

Mango Leather Boots With Zip £150 SHOP NOW The square toe detailing gives this such a polished edge.

Paris Texas Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW This classic design also comes in six other shades.

3. HORSESHOE TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Interrupting the reign of wide-leg trousers and straight-leg styles, horseshoe trousers burst onto the scene this season—sweeping up the affection of London fashion girls instantly. Wearing hers with a long jacket and Oxford shoes, Knightley put an elegant spin on the voluminous trouser trend that's on all of London's most stylish streets this season.

SHOP HORSESHOE TROUSERS:

COS Barrel-Leg Utility Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

& Other Stories Barrel-Leg Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Style with a long-line jacket or wear with a fresh white tee.