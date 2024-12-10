Keira Knightley Just Wore 3 London-Girl Trends in a Row—I Adore Them All
Although Keira Knightley is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, she tends to spend most of her time out of the limelight. Raising her family in the leafy suburbs of London, Knightley's public appearances are kept to a minimum. And when she does choose to make an appearance, her presence is felt.
As her attendance at major Hollywood events is such a rarity I always get excited when I spot a new Knightely outfit—and this week I'm particularly enthused as all at once I've been treated to three! Each equally chic, Knightley kept her outfits looking pretty and polished while weaving some major London-girl trends into her looks.
Clearly, still a Londoner through and through, Knightley stepped out in New York on Monday styling three of the major clothing and accessory trends that city-dwellers across the pond are loving. Inspired to indulge in some of the key looks that Knightley loves, read on to discover the three major London trends to know right now.
THE 3 LONDON-GIRL TRENDS KNIGHTLY IS LOVING:
1. OVERSIZED TAILORING
Style Notes: London is, by and large, a casual city. We tend to favour trainers over heels and we're more likely to opt for wide-leg jeans over tailored trousers. That being said, Londoners do seem to possess a very strong ability to make their most casual outfits feel polished and elevated—and oversized tailoring is one of their most prolific tricks. Layering her jumper and skirt outfit with a boxy blazer, Knightley added interest to her elegant outfit, while achieving the un-done edge that London-girls love.
SHOP OVERSIZED TAILORING:
This comes up slightly oversized so it's perfect for styling over a warm knit.
2. BURGUNDY BOOTS
Style Notes: Sorry black boots, but this season Londoners have only had eyes for their elegant ruby sisters. Favouring theirs in a rich rouge shade, burgundy boots have become one of the key trends of the season. Styling hers in a very London-girl way, Knightley wore hers with knee-length shorts—playing with proportions and having fun with her styling—as Londoners love to do.
SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:
3. HORSESHOE TROUSERS
Style Notes: Interrupting the reign of wide-leg trousers and straight-leg styles, horseshoe trousers burst onto the scene this season—sweeping up the affection of London fashion girls instantly. Wearing hers with a long jacket and Oxford shoes, Knightley put an elegant spin on the voluminous trouser trend that's on all of London's most stylish streets this season.
SHOP HORSESHOE TROUSERS:
Grey trousers are quietly becoming one of the most important styles of the season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
