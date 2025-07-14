I'm a Shopping Director and I'm Live Shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—I Can't Get Over These Deals

I look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale every year. Why? Because it's consistently epic. It doesn't matter what I'm looking for—something for myself, my husband, or my child—this legendary Nordstrom sale always brings it with options. I've spent time combing through the pages of deals to curate edits, like this one on Parisian-inspired finds and an insider edit from a former VIP Nordstrom Stylist.

Next up, I thought it would be fun to live shop the best fashion deals with you as I scroll through the sale again. This sale is the perfect time to prep that fall wardrobe, and there are plenty of elevated basics options from brands like Free People and Rag & Bone. The famous Nordstrom cashmere sweater is also back on sale this year, along with standout styles from the fashion editor-loved brand, Open Edit. I also found so many great denim picks (ahem, Levi's) and cool shoes and accessories from Sam Edelman, Paige, and New Balance. Looking for something to wear right now? Yes, chic summer finds are also on discount. There's also exclusive beauty deals!

I'll be updating this page as I shop away, and everything goes back up in price on August 4.

Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 at a Glance

What Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest event of the year featuring exclusive discounts on actual new arrivals that aren't necessarily from previous seasons.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 last?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 is from July 12, 2025 through August 3, 2025.

Best Basics at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $149 $99 SHOP NOW Nordstrom cashmere sweaters are amazing quality. Levi's® Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $72 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Levi's. Open Edit The Curator Relaxed Blazer $149 $99 SHOP NOW Wear this sweater with everything from trousers to jeans.

Best Shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

New Balance RC42 Sneakers $100 $80 SHOP NOW Comfy and cool. Open Edit Charlie Sandal $80 $50 SHOP NOW These sandals look so expensive. Marc Fisher LTD Perina Knee High Boots $325 $200 SHOP NOW Get ready for fall. Vince Camuto Casbella Loafers $119 $70 SHOP NOW This loafers will elevate any wardrobe.

Best Coats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

