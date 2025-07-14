Live
I'm a Shopping Director and I'm Live Shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—I Can't Get Over These Deals
The biggest sale of the year!
I look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale every year. Why? Because it's consistently epic. It doesn't matter what I'm looking for—something for myself, my husband, or my child—this legendary Nordstrom sale always brings it with options. I've spent time combing through the pages of deals to curate edits, like this one on Parisian-inspired finds and an insider edit from a former VIP Nordstrom Stylist.
Next up, I thought it would be fun to live shop the best fashion deals with you as I scroll through the sale again. This sale is the perfect time to prep that fall wardrobe, and there are plenty of elevated basics options from brands like Free People and Rag & Bone. The famous Nordstrom cashmere sweater is also back on sale this year, along with standout styles from the fashion editor-loved brand, Open Edit. I also found so many great denim picks (ahem, Levi's) and cool shoes and accessories from Sam Edelman, Paige, and New Balance. Looking for something to wear right now? Yes, chic summer finds are also on discount. There's also exclusive beauty deals!
I'll be updating this page as I shop away, and everything goes back up in price on August 4.
Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025
- Best Basics Deal: Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $99 (originally $149)
- Best Shoe Deal: New Balance RC42 Sneakers, $80 (originally $100)
- Best Coat Deal: Avec Les Filles Strong Shoulder Hourglass Single Breasted Coat, $190 (originally $285)
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 at a Glance
- Best Basics at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- Best Shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- Best Coats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
What Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest event of the year featuring exclusive discounts on actual new arrivals that aren't necessarily from previous seasons.
How Long Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 last?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 is from July 12, 2025 through August 3, 2025.
Best Basics at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025
Best Shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025
Best Coats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognizable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality, and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, including everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders, and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
LIVE: Latest Updates
There are so many beauty tools on sale. Don't miss out on this top-rated curling iron.
Wait, this Open Edit satin dress is also so good. It's $60 and you could wear it to a variety of events. It also comes in a pretty brown hue.
The items from Nordstrom's in-house label Open Edit are favorites, like this very chic collared rib cardigan.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on lingerie, like this bra from Natori.
Don't sleep on the beauty exclusives! Literally the cult-favorite Le Labo Santal 33 is on sale!
I keep coming back to this leather jacket (which also comes in black) because it's just so dang cool. The distressed feel gives it a vintage vibe and the cut and silhouette is incredibly forward.
These jeans are on sale for $59, but they look so expensive. Between the cut and the wash, they easily could pass for a designer pair. Style them with heels, sneakers, flats, or flip-flops for summer.
These sneakers are such a vibe, and will definitely sell out earlier on in the sale. While you could certainly wear them for workouts, they'd also look cool with baggs jeans and a tee for out and about.
Yes, I'm fully aware that it's hot outside right now, but with so many fall items on sale, it's a great time to prep the wardrobe. This under-$100 Free People sweater is so dreamy. The perfect chunky knit! I adore all the colors, including the pretty cream style.
As I said, the selection of basics is amazing. This Nordstrom tee has incredible reviews (and over 300 people are viewing it right now), so you know it's good. It comes in a variety of colors, but the white is perfect to wear with jeans and a belt (like shown here) or with a suit, a skirt and sweater combo, and so much more.