I'm a Shopping Director and I'm Live Shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—I Can't Get Over These Deals

The biggest sale of the year!

I look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale every year. Why? Because it's consistently epic. It doesn't matter what I'm looking for—something for myself, my husband, or my child—this legendary Nordstrom sale always brings it with options. I've spent time combing through the pages of deals to curate edits, like this one on Parisian-inspired finds and an insider edit from a former VIP Nordstrom Stylist.

Next up, I thought it would be fun to live shop the best fashion deals with you as I scroll through the sale again. This sale is the perfect time to prep that fall wardrobe, and there are plenty of elevated basics options from brands like Free People and Rag & Bone. The famous Nordstrom cashmere sweater is also back on sale this year, along with standout styles from the fashion editor-loved brand, Open Edit. I also found so many great denim picks (ahem, Levi's) and cool shoes and accessories from Sam Edelman, Paige, and New Balance. Looking for something to wear right now? Yes, chic summer finds are also on discount. There's also exclusive beauty deals!

I'll be updating this page as I shop away, and everything goes back up in price on August 4.

Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 at a Glance

What Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest event of the year featuring exclusive discounts on actual new arrivals that aren't necessarily from previous seasons.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 last?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 is from July 12, 2025 through August 3, 2025.

Best Basics at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Nordstrom cashmere sweaters are amazing quality.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's®
Baggy Dad Jeans

You can't go wrong with Levi's.

The Curator Relaxed Blazer
Open Edit
The Curator Relaxed Blazer

Wear this sweater with everything from trousers to jeans.

Best Shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Rc42 Sneaker
New Balance
RC42 Sneakers

Comfy and cool.

Open Edit, Charlie Sandal
Open Edit
Charlie Sandal

These sandals look so expensive.

Perina Knee High Boot
Marc Fisher LTD
Perina Knee High Boots

Get ready for fall.

Casbella Loafer
Vince Camuto
Casbella Loafers

This loafers will elevate any wardrobe.

Best Coats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025

Strong Shoulder Hourglass Single Breasted Coat
Avec Les Filles
Strong Shoulder Hourglass Single Breasted Coat

A forward coat.

Croxdale Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour
Croxdale Waxed Cotton Jacket

Such a great deal.

Ryder Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Ryder Leather Jacket

A vibe.

Avec Les Filles, Double Breasted Tailored Maxi Coat
Avec Les Filles
Double Breasted Tailored Maxi Coat

Stunning.

Why Trust Who What Wear

At Who What Wear, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognizable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality, and real-world wearability.

We regularly try pieces ourselves, including everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders, and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.

LIVE: Latest Updates

T3 SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron
T3 SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron: was $150 now $100 at Nordstrom

There are so many beauty tools on sale. Don't miss out on this top-rated curling iron.

Open Edit Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress
Open Edit Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress: was $90 now $60 at Nordstrom

Wait, this Open Edit satin dress is also so good. It's $60 and you could wear it to a variety of events. It also comes in a pretty brown hue.

Open Edit Collared Rib Cardigan
Open Edit Collared Rib Cardigan: was $80 now $53 at Nordstrom

The items from Nordstrom's in-house label Open Edit are favorites, like this very chic collared rib cardigan.

Natori Bliss Perfection Comfort T-Shirt Bra
Natori Bliss Perfection Comfort T-Shirt Bra: was $68 now $45 at Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on lingerie, like this bra from Natori.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum $214 Value
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum $214 Value: was $214 now $180 at Nordstrom

Don't sleep on the beauty exclusives! Literally the cult-favorite Le Labo Santal 33 is on sale!

Avec Les Filles Pieced Back Leather Bomber Jacket
Avec Les Filles Pieced Back Leather Bomber Jacket: was $549 now $350 at Nordstrom

I keep coming back to this leather jacket (which also comes in black) because it's just so dang cool. The distressed feel gives it a vintage vibe and the cut and silhouette is incredibly forward.

Wit & Wisdom Skyrise High Waist Barely Barrel Jeans
Wit & Wisdom Skyrise High Waist Barely Barrel Jeans: was $88 now $59 at Nordstrom

These jeans are on sale for $59, but they look so expensive. Between the cut and the wash, they easily could pass for a designer pair. Style them with heels, sneakers, flats, or flip-flops for summer.

New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker: was $100 now $80 at Nordstrom

These sneakers are such a vibe, and will definitely sell out earlier on in the sale. While you could certainly wear them for workouts, they'd also look cool with baggs jeans and a tee for out and about.

Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater
Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater: was $128 now $85 at Nordstrom

Yes, I'm fully aware that it's hot outside right now, but with so many fall items on sale, it's a great time to prep the wardrobe. This under-$100 Free People sweater is so dreamy. The perfect chunky knit! I adore all the colors, including the pretty cream style.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt: was $35 now $23 at Nordstrom

As I said, the selection of basics is amazing. This Nordstrom tee has incredible reviews (and over 300 people are viewing it right now), so you know it's good. It comes in a variety of colors, but the white is perfect to wear with jeans and a belt (like shown here) or with a suit, a skirt and sweater combo, and so much more.

