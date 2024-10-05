Black Coats Will Always Be Chic, But This Rich-Looking Alternative Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
There's nothing I love more than being cosy. Give me a warm drink, some cashmere socks and an oversized coat, and you're guaranteed to become my favourite person. For this reason, autumn/winter dressing is something I will always delight in. Whilst I understand the appeal of investing in new knits, for me, the crème de la crème of an autumn outfit will always be the snug layer on top.
Almost an outfit in itself, a great coat is really all you need to ensure a chic cold-weather look. Encasing you from shoulders to calves, it's arguably more important a garment than a classic pair of jeans or a crisp white tee. As such, I take the purchasing process of a new coat very seriously and have stumbled upon a new outerwear trend that I'm very excited about.
Rather than disappearing into the crowd of typical black and navy coats that populate the streets once the weather starts to dip, this season, I've noticed fashion people are adding a fresh colour into their rotations. Enter the burgundy coat trend.
This elegant alternative to a classic black coat adds the warm wash of colour that autumn outfits often need whilst instilling your look with a moody edge perfectly suited to these crisper months. Wearing well with the richer shades that often dominate cold-weather palettes and wardrobes, the colour styles well with browns, greys and blacks. That said, I've also seen it paired with pretty peach and dusty rose for super-chic results.
Already in the wardrobes of fashion people in Paris, Amsterdam and London, I predict it won't be long until this trend really starts taking over. Searches for burgundy clothing and burgundy shoes are spiking right now, and the change of season is sure to see the demand for burgundy coats rise, too. As well as dominating my Instagram feed, burgundy layers were a fixture in the autumn/winter 2024 collections in February, affirming that the trend has plenty of mileage yet.
Officially one of the most noteworthy buys of the season, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy coats.
SHOP THE BURGUNDY COAT TREND:
Style this with rich autumnal shades or contrast it with a dusty-rose pairing.
Cinch in your waist with the belt or leave it undone.
This cropped jacket has a hood, making it perfect for drizzly days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
