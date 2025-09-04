Kate Middleton Just Wore the Elegant Shoe Trend That Looks Best With Tricky Ankle-Length Trousers

There are certain style dilemmas I turn to Catherine, Princess of Wales, to solve. With her sharp eye for tailoring and a wardrobe built around polished, structured pieces, Kate Middleton has long been my north star when it comes to mastering elegant, streamlined dressing. And today, she's reminded me why—stepping out with the shoe solution to one of the most notoriously difficult trouser lengths.
Spotted in a deep forest-green pair of trousers, Kate’s look featured a silhouette that’s famously tricky to get right: ankle-length trousers. While the length feels polished and refined, it can often prove awkward when it comes to shoes. Middleton's answer? A pair of sleek pointed-toe flats in a soft caramel shade.
Elongating her legs by means of the pointed silhouette, the clever shoe pairing also added an understated elegance to her outfit, all the while keeping her look comfortable and relaxed.
The rest of her ensemble followed suit. A crisp, tailored shirt from British brand With Nothing Underneath (£120) and a neatly cut tweed blazer completed her outfit. But perhaps the most striking detail of all was her new hair colour: glossy, tousled waves in a soft shade of bronde. A notable shift from her signature rich brunette, the softer hue played in harmony with the earthy tones of her outfit, proving that blonde for autumn might just be the refresh we didn’t know we needed.
Inspired by Kate’s perfectly put-together early-autumn outfit, I’ve curated an edit of the best ankle-length trousers and pointed-toe flats to re-create the look. Discover my edit below.
Shop Ankle-Length Trousers and Pointed-Toe Shoes:
COS
Cropped Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers
These might be new-in, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.
ZARA
Pointed Split Suede Ballet Flats
Pair these with denim or style with a cropped trouser.
Mango
Straight-Cut Crop Trousers
These also come in a dark shade of navy.
H&M
Bow-Decorated Flat Shoes
The dual-tone finish gives these such an elevated feel.
& Other Stories
Slim Press-Crease Trousers
Pair these with pointed-toe flats or wear with a pretty ballet pump.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hermine Flat Shoes
Shop these while they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers
These also come in six other shades.
Asos
Leonora Slingback Ballet
These also come in nine other shades.
Leset
Rio Cigarette Pant
The elasticised waist-band ensures a comfortable fit.
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafers
Style with white socks to give your looks a preppy finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.