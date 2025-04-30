Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels

While a great heel will always have its place, summer 2025 is making a convincing case for staying closer to the ground. Across city streets, coastal getaways, and even fashion week sidelines, there’s a clear shift happening: Flat shoes are dominating warm-weather wardrobes. From barely there leather sandals to playful jellies, the season’s best styles prove that comfort and polish are no longer mutually exclusive.

Minimal leather sandals are the unofficial uniform of the season, popping up everywhere from brunch outfits to beach days. Think sleek straps, buttery-soft finishes, and that effortless “I just threw this on” vibe. Meanwhile, textured ballet flats—whether in woven raffia, soft mesh, or crinkled patent—are making a strong return. They’re the ultimate one-step solution for dressing up denim shorts, breezy dresses, and even tailored trousers without reaching for a heel.

The ’90s nostalgia wave is also bringing jelly shoes back into the spotlight, but this time with an elevated twist. Look for muted tones, thin straps, and designer details that feel more fashion-editor approved than playground ready. And if you’re after something just a little different, toe-loop sandals are emerging as the cool-girl alternative. A subtle twist on minimal slides, they add that tiny but impactful design element that instantly makes an outfit feel directional.

Whether you’re building a capsule for summer Fridays or plotting your vacation outfits, the message is clear: Flat shoes are it. With so many chic versions in the mix, it’s never been easier to ditch the extra inches without sacrificing style. Ahead, shop the key pairs that fashion people are already living in this summer.

See and shop some of our favorite flat shoes for summer below.

Toe-Loop Sandals

The toe-loop sandal trend is still going strong this season.

TOTEME Leather Sandals $540

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals $60

Flip-Flops

Classic black rubber flip-flops are essential for summertime.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops $30

TKEES Lily Square Toe Flip Flops $75

Barely There Strappy Sandals

We'll be seeing a lot more barely there strappy sandals in 2025.

Loeffler Randall Noor Strappy Sandals $195

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandals $128

Embellished Mesh Flats

Pretty embellished flats will be the star of the show too.

Tony Bianco Milo Flats $160

Tory Burch Patos Mesh Flats $378

Platform Flip-Flops

When it's time to give your basic black flip-flops a rest, reach for a quality leather pair with a slightly thicker strap and a tiny platform effect.

RAYE Chris Sandals $168

Jeffrey Campbell Pedestal Sandals $140

Gladiator Sandals

Ready for this throwback? Lace-up gladiator style sandals are making a comeback.

Schutz Antonia Sandals $128

Alexis Delphine Lace Up Sandals $295

Textured Ballet Flats

Textured ballet flats for the win this summer—think faux animal skin or a chic raffia.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats $275

Jelly Sandals

Jelly shoes and sandals will be number one this summer.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip Flops $205

Jeffrey Campbell Beach Day Flip Flops $35

Colorful Thong Sandals

Colorful rubber flip-flops will also be hot this warm-weather season, so stock up.

Solei Sea Indie Sandals $57

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops $30

Mesh Ballet Flats

Yes, mesh ballet flats are still trending hard this year.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh $118

Le Monde Beryl Luna Mesh Ballet Flats $505

Strappy Black Sandals

Thin, strappy black sandals are also a must for summer 2025.

Vagabond Shoemakers Izzy Sandals $100

K JACQUES ST TROPEZ Zenobie Leather Sandals $230