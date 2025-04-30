Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels
While a great heel will always have its place, summer 2025 is making a convincing case for staying closer to the ground. Across city streets, coastal getaways, and even fashion week sidelines, there’s a clear shift happening: Flat shoes are dominating warm-weather wardrobes. From barely there leather sandals to playful jellies, the season’s best styles prove that comfort and polish are no longer mutually exclusive.
Minimal leather sandals are the unofficial uniform of the season, popping up everywhere from brunch outfits to beach days. Think sleek straps, buttery-soft finishes, and that effortless “I just threw this on” vibe. Meanwhile, textured ballet flats—whether in woven raffia, soft mesh, or crinkled patent—are making a strong return. They’re the ultimate one-step solution for dressing up denim shorts, breezy dresses, and even tailored trousers without reaching for a heel.
The ’90s nostalgia wave is also bringing jelly shoes back into the spotlight, but this time with an elevated twist. Look for muted tones, thin straps, and designer details that feel more fashion-editor approved than playground ready. And if you’re after something just a little different, toe-loop sandals are emerging as the cool-girl alternative. A subtle twist on minimal slides, they add that tiny but impactful design element that instantly makes an outfit feel directional.
Whether you’re building a capsule for summer Fridays or plotting your vacation outfits, the message is clear: Flat shoes are it. With so many chic versions in the mix, it’s never been easier to ditch the extra inches without sacrificing style. Ahead, shop the key pairs that fashion people are already living in this summer.
See and shop some of our favorite flat shoes for summer below.
Toe-Loop Sandals
The toe-loop sandal trend is still going strong this season.
Flip-Flops
Classic black rubber flip-flops are essential for summertime.
Barely There Strappy Sandals
We'll be seeing a lot more barely there strappy sandals in 2025.
Embellished Mesh Flats
Pretty embellished flats will be the star of the show too.
Platform Flip-Flops
When it's time to give your basic black flip-flops a rest, reach for a quality leather pair with a slightly thicker strap and a tiny platform effect.
Gladiator Sandals
Ready for this throwback? Lace-up gladiator style sandals are making a comeback.
Textured Ballet Flats
Textured ballet flats for the win this summer—think faux animal skin or a chic raffia.
Jelly Sandals
Jelly shoes and sandals will be number one this summer.
Colorful Thong Sandals
Colorful rubber flip-flops will also be hot this warm-weather season, so stock up.
Mesh Ballet Flats
Yes, mesh ballet flats are still trending hard this year.
Strappy Black Sandals
Thin, strappy black sandals are also a must for summer 2025.
