Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels

woman wearing yellow pants and black flip flops

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

While a great heel will always have its place, summer 2025 is making a convincing case for staying closer to the ground. Across city streets, coastal getaways, and even fashion week sidelines, there’s a clear shift happening: Flat shoes are dominating warm-weather wardrobes. From barely there leather sandals to playful jellies, the season’s best styles prove that comfort and polish are no longer mutually exclusive.

Minimal leather sandals are the unofficial uniform of the season, popping up everywhere from brunch outfits to beach days. Think sleek straps, buttery-soft finishes, and that effortless “I just threw this on” vibe. Meanwhile, textured ballet flats—whether in woven raffia, soft mesh, or crinkled patent—are making a strong return. They’re the ultimate one-step solution for dressing up denim shorts, breezy dresses, and even tailored trousers without reaching for a heel.

The ’90s nostalgia wave is also bringing jelly shoes back into the spotlight, but this time with an elevated twist. Look for muted tones, thin straps, and designer details that feel more fashion-editor approved than playground ready. And if you’re after something just a little different, toe-loop sandals are emerging as the cool-girl alternative. A subtle twist on minimal slides, they add that tiny but impactful design element that instantly makes an outfit feel directional.

Whether you’re building a capsule for summer Fridays or plotting your vacation outfits, the message is clear: Flat shoes are it. With so many chic versions in the mix, it’s never been easier to ditch the extra inches without sacrificing style. Ahead, shop the key pairs that fashion people are already living in this summer.

See and shop some of our favorite flat shoes for summer below.

Toe-Loop Sandals

woman wearing loose jeans black t-shirt and loop-toe sandals

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The toe-loop sandal trend is still going strong this season.

Leather Sandals
TOTEME
Leather Sandals

Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals

Flip-Flops

woman wearing yellow pants and black flip flops

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Classic black rubber flip-flops are essential for summertime.

Havaianas, Slim Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Lily Square Toe Flip Flop
TKEES
Lily Square Toe Flip Flops

Barely There Strappy Sandals

woman wearing white dress and black sandals

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

We'll be seeing a lot more barely there strappy sandals in 2025.

Loeffler Randall Noor Strappy Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Noor Strappy Sandals

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandals
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandals

Embellished Mesh Flats

woman wearing white t-shirt and green prada skirt with mesh flats

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Pretty embellished flats will be the star of the show too.

Milo Flat
Tony Bianco
Milo Flats

Tory Burch Patos Mesh Flats
Tory Burch
Patos Mesh Flats

Platform Flip-Flops

woman wearing matching set with bucket hat and leather sandals

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

When it's time to give your basic black flip-flops a rest, reach for a quality leather pair with a slightly thicker strap and a tiny platform effect.

Chris Sandal
RAYE
Chris Sandals

Pedestal Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Pedestal Sandals

Gladiator Sandals

woman wearing matching linen set and gladiator sandals

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Ready for this throwback? Lace-up gladiator style sandals are making a comeback.

Antonia Sandal
Schutz
Antonia Sandals

Alexis Delphine Lace Up Sandals
Alexis
Delphine Lace Up Sandals

Textured Ballet Flats

woman wearing white dress and printed ballet flats

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Textured ballet flats for the win this summer—think faux animal skin or a chic raffia.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats

Jelly Sandals

woman wearing jeans and jelly flip flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Jelly shoes and sandals will be number one this summer.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Flip Flops

Beach Day Flip Flops
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Day Flip Flops

Colorful Thong Sandals

woman wearing white top and green shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Colorful rubber flip-flops will also be hot this warm-weather season, so stock up.

Indie Sandal
Solei Sea
Indie Sandals

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Mesh Ballet Flats

woman wearing pedal pushers and black mesh ballet flats

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Yes, mesh ballet flats are still trending hard this year.

Madewell the Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh

Luna Mesh Ballet Flat
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Mesh Ballet Flats

Strappy Black Sandals

woman wearing all-white outfit with black sandals

(Image credit: @peonylim)

Thin, strappy black sandals are also a must for summer 2025.

Izzy 샌들
Vagabond Shoemakers
Izzy Sandals

Zenobie Leather Sandals
K JACQUES ST TROPEZ
Zenobie Leather Sandals

