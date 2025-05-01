J.Lo! Hailey! Sienna! Sorry Skinny Jeans, But Celebrities Are Keen to Thwart Your Return

I see the headlines and viral TikToks about the return of skinny jeans, but I'm not buying it. I've yet to see enough actually enticing skinny-jeans outfits to convince me to pack away my more relaxed pairs for the spandex denim option that traumatized me in my teens and early twenties. Call me stubborn all you want, but I'm not budging. And apparently, it's not just a me thing.

If skinny jeans were back, wouldn't we see fashion's most influential dressers giving up their anti-skinny jeans and making room for tight, ultra-fitted pairs? Instead, the likes of Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller have stuck by their respective favorite baggy denim, from slouchy straight-leg styles to barrel-leg alternatives. The most loyal of them all? Jennifer Lopez, who can't stop wearing ultra-wide-leg denim around Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior Large D-Journey Bag ($5300)

In the last few weeks alone, J.Lo's donned super-wide denim by Gucci, DL1961, and more. Most recently, she chose a light-wash version for a lunch date with her daughter Emme at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. With the loose, puddle-style bottoms, she wore a white T-shirt, navy-blue barn jacket, and UGG boots, adding gold jewelry and aviator sunglasses, as well as Dior's black D-Journey Bag, to finish off the daytime ensemble.

Once a frequent skinny-jeans wearer, J.Lo's turned a new leaf, relying heavily on baggier alternatives of late. If you, too, aren't set on fitted denim just yet, keep scrolling. There are plenty of anti-skinny jeans below to choose from.

Shop anti-skinny jeans like J.Lo's:

