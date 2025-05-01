J.Lo! Hailey! Sienna! Sorry Skinny Jeans, But Celebrities Are Keen to Thwart Your Return

I see the headlines and viral TikToks about the return of skinny jeans, but I'm not buying it. I've yet to see enough actually enticing skinny-jeans outfits to convince me to pack away my more relaxed pairs for the spandex denim option that traumatized me in my teens and early twenties. Call me stubborn all you want, but I'm not budging. And apparently, it's not just a me thing.

If skinny jeans were back, wouldn't we see fashion's most influential dressers giving up their anti-skinny jeans and making room for tight, ultra-fitted pairs? Instead, the likes of Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller have stuck by their respective favorite baggy denim, from slouchy straight-leg styles to barrel-leg alternatives. The most loyal of them all? Jennifer Lopez, who can't stop wearing ultra-wide-leg denim around Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme after lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. J.Lo wore baggy blue jeans, a blue barn jacket, a white T-shirt, and a Christian Dior bag.

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior Large D-Journey Bag ($5300)

In the last few weeks alone, J.Lo's donned super-wide denim by Gucci, DL1961, and more. Most recently, she chose a light-wash version for a lunch date with her daughter Emme at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. With the loose, puddle-style bottoms, she wore a white T-shirt, navy-blue barn jacket, and UGG boots, adding gold jewelry and aviator sunglasses, as well as Dior's black D-Journey Bag, to finish off the daytime ensemble.

Once a frequent skinny-jeans wearer, J.Lo's turned a new leaf, relying heavily on baggier alternatives of late. If you, too, aren't set on fitted denim just yet, keep scrolling. There are plenty of anti-skinny jeans below to choose from.

Shop anti-skinny jeans like J.Lo's:

Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans

Wide-Leg Denim Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Denim Pants

Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans

Razi High-Rise Wide Barrel Jeans
DL1961
Razi High-Rise Wide Barrel Jeans

Loose Fit High Rise Wide Leg Z1975 Jeans
ZARA
Loose Fit High Rise Wide Leg Z1975 Jeans

Adria Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Adria Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Madewell, The Harlow Superwide-Leg Jean in Mcnair Wash: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
The Harlow Superwide-Leg Jean in Mcnair Wash: Airy Denim Edition

High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Pistola
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

