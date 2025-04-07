Don't Trust Everything You Hear About the Return of Skinny Jeans—In LA, This Non-Fitted Denim Trend Still Reigns
Everywhere I turn, someone's talking about the return of skinny jeans. But where are all these so-called slim-fit converts? I have seen a few content creators styling fitted denim with tall boots, but really, the skinny-jeans wave's crest hasn't been quite as high as people projected a few months ago. At least in Los Angeles, loose and relaxed denim is continuing to dominate. Don't believe me? See Hailey Bieber's recent jeans look for proof.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Vendome Slingback Pumps ($950); Khaite bag
Just before the weekend, Bieber was spotted at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park, located in West Hollywood, alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Stassi Karanikolaou. Her three dinner guests' looks remain unseen in photographs from the evening, but not Bieber's. For the girls' night out, the Rhode founder chose to style a white T-shirt with a printed fur coat, her go-to Khaite envelope clutch, Saint Laurent slingback heels, and yes, baggy, low-rise dark-wash jeans. Basically, she chose the furthest denim style from skinny jeans, thus making a strong statement about where she stands in the current skinny-jeans debate.
If you, too, are siding with relaxed denim in 2025, keep scrolling. There are plenty of great pairs to choose from below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
