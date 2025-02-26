7 Extremely 2025 Trends I'll Pair With Skinny Jeans and Leggings to Make Their Return Less Scary

Like many of you out there (I'm guessing), I have mixed feelings about the impending return of skinny jeans, skinny pants, and leggings, which seems inevitable at this point. On the one hand, I'm ready for a change from the years of baggy silhouettes. On the other, I don't want to look like I'm stuck in 2011. But there's an easy solution for the latter: Wear them with current trends that will keep them from looking dated.

As someone who studies outfits daily, I've been taking copious notes on the most successful ones that include skinny pants, jeans, or leggings. All of them have something in common: They include the freshest 2025 trends. Whether it's a shoe trend, a color, or something even more specific than that, these pairings are fail-safe. Keep scrolling to see IRL examples of the trends and shop items that are guaranteed to keep your legging and skinny-jean outfits from looking dated.

Snakeskin Accessories

Leopard print is still a crowd favorite in 2025, but given the prominence of snakeskin on the NYFW runways of Khaite and Kim Shui, fashion people are quickly placing orders for snakeskin accessories. They're a no-brainer for pairing with skinny jeans.

Chunky Sneakers

We all still love our retro '70s sneakers, but it's undoubtedly an oversaturated trend. Chunky sneakers are starting to feel fresher, and the contrast of pairing them with tight pants and jeans is a chic look.

Classic Leather Belts

Belts are still as popular as ever, and putting one on with skinny jeans or pants makes them look instantly elegant.

Maxi Coats

If the goal is to look rich while wearing a casual legging or jeans outfit, all you need to do is throw on a maxi-length coat. Done.

Patent-Leather Flats and Socks

Patent-leather flats are poised to be one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025. Pair them with white socks for an even more "2025" look.

Chocolate Brown

Yes, chocolate brown is still absolutely everywhere in 2025, making it a no-brainer for wearing with skinny jeans and leggings (and everything else).

Special Trench Coats

Trench coats that have a special twist (in this case, it's leather) are an ideal, trend-forward match for leggings and skinny jeans.

