7 Extremely 2025 Trends I'll Pair With Skinny Jeans and Leggings to Make Their Return Less Scary

Like many of you out there (I'm guessing), I have mixed feelings about the impending return of skinny jeans, skinny pants, and leggings, which seems inevitable at this point. On the one hand, I'm ready for a change from the years of baggy silhouettes. On the other, I don't want to look like I'm stuck in 2011. But there's an easy solution for the latter: Wear them with current trends that will keep them from looking dated.

As someone who studies outfits daily, I've been taking copious notes on the most successful ones that include skinny pants, jeans, or leggings. All of them have something in common: They include the freshest 2025 trends. Whether it's a shoe trend, a color, or something even more specific than that, these pairings are fail-safe. Keep scrolling to see IRL examples of the trends and shop items that are guaranteed to keep your legging and skinny-jean outfits from looking dated.

Snakeskin Accessories

Leopard print is still a crowd favorite in 2025, but given the prominence of snakeskin on the NYFW runways of Khaite and Kim Shui, fashion people are quickly placing orders for snakeskin accessories. They're a no-brainer for pairing with skinny jeans.

Skinny jeans with snakeskin boots

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Trend

Esmae Pump
Tony Bianco
Esmae Pumps

Medium Rosetta Leather Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Leather Shoulder Bag

Chunky Sneakers

We all still love our retro '70s sneakers, but it's undoubtedly an oversaturated trend. Chunky sneakers are starting to feel fresher, and the contrast of pairing them with tight pants and jeans is a chic look.

Elsa Hosk wearing leggings and sneakers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Trend

Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike
P-6000 Sneakers

9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

Classic Leather Belts

Belts are still as popular as ever, and putting one on with skinny jeans or pants makes them look instantly elegant.

Skinny jenas with black T-shirt

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Shop the Trend

Bambi Leather Belt
Khaite
Bambi Leather Belt

Madewell Oval Buckle Belt
Madewell
Oval Buckle Belt

Maxi Coats

If the goal is to look rich while wearing a casual legging or jeans outfit, all you need to do is throw on a maxi-length coat. Done.

Maxi coat with skinny jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Trend

Lioness Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

Single-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Wool Coat

Patent-Leather Flats and Socks

Patent-leather flats are poised to be one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025. Pair them with white socks for an even more "2025" look.

Leggings with loafers outfit

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Trend

Faux Patent Leather Moccasin
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Moccasins

Falke Cotton Touch Ankle Socks
Falke
Cotton Touch Ankle Socks

Chocolate Brown

Yes, chocolate brown is still absolutely everywhere in 2025, making it a no-brainer for wearing with skinny jeans and leggings (and everything else).

Leggings and brown knee boot outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Trend

Zw Collection 100% Wool Oversized Blazer
ZARA
ZW Collection 100% Wool Oversized Blazer

MANGO, Regular-Fit Cotton Shirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Regular-Fit Cotton Shirt - Women | Mango Usa

Special Trench Coats

Trench coats that have a special twist (in this case, it's leather) are an ideal, trend-forward match for leggings and skinny jeans.

Skinny jeans and trench coat outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Trend

Madewell, Single-Breasted Trench Coat
Madewell
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

Rain-Or-Shine Trench
J.Crew
Rain-Or-Shine Trench

Shop Skinny Jeans and Leggings

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans
Reformation
Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans

Mother the Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle Jeans
Mother
The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle Jeans

Seamed Back Ponte Leggings
Vince Camuto
Seamed Back Ponte Leggings

Isola Slim
Citizens of Humanity
Isola Slim Jeans

Slim Stirrup Sweater Pant
J.Crew
Slim Stirrup Sweater Pant

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

