Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Comfortable Trouser Trend That Makes Heatwave Dressing So Easy

Natalie Munro
By
published

Of all of the stylish celebrities out there, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few that I turn to time after time for new-season fashion inspiration. Like me, Lawrence prioritises comfort in her daily looks, often reaching for baseball caps, wide-leg trousers or comfortable flats when pulling together a casual outfit. So, whenever I need a wearable ensemble that I can guarantee will look chic, nine times out of 10, I'll turn to J.Law.

Doing what she does best—aside from giving Oscar-worthy performances—Lawrence crafted a laid-back outfit that my comfort-craving self can't resist. Starting with a classic white tee layered underneath a relaxed, open button-down with rolled-up sleeves, it was her clever trouser pairing that ultimately pulled her casual ensemble straight into major-summer-trend territory.

Reaching for a pair of on-trend drawstring trousers, Lawrence's final look is equal parts chic and heatwave-proof. With a pyjama-adjacent design, her trousers offer a breezy fit and a relaxed energy that's far more summer-appropriate than denim. Composed of a lightweight fabric—they're often found on the high street in cottons and linens—the trouser combats high temperatures by means of sun protection and breathability, whilst their drawstring design means that you can adjust the waistband to have them fit you perfectly.

Jennifer Lawrence wears yellow drawstring trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Lawrence picked up her pair in a playful shade, choosing a trending butter yellow colour in place of a typical neutral. Wearing hers with comfortable black flats and oversized sunglasses, she kept her accessories minimal and practical for her day in the sun.

Delivering comfort in droves, Lawrence's laidback look is my new template for easy weekend style. If you too are inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's chic drawstring trouser trend outfit, read on to discover the best drawstring trousers below.

H&M, Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

These also come in six other shades.

trousers
Bershka
Straight-Leg Striped Trousers

These also come in three other shades.

Black Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Nobodys Child
Black Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers

Style with casual clogs or wear with a strappy sandal.

trousers
Stradivarius
Linen Blend Trousers

The linen blend composition makes these naturally breathable.

Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants
James Pearce
Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants

The pleated detailing gives these an elevated edge.

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Blue/white - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

trousers
COS
Wide Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

Style with the matching shirt or wear with a cotton tee.

Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Acne Studios
Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

The pale blue colour trend this taking off this summer.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸