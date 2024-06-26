Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Comfortable Trouser Trend That Makes Heatwave Dressing So Easy

Of all of the stylish celebrities out there, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few that I turn to time after time for new-season fashion inspiration. Like me, Lawrence prioritises comfort in her daily looks, often reaching for baseball caps, wide-leg trousers or comfortable flats when pulling together a casual outfit. So, whenever I need a wearable ensemble that I can guarantee will look chic, nine times out of 10, I'll turn to J.Law.

Doing what she does best—aside from giving Oscar-worthy performances—Lawrence crafted a laid-back outfit that my comfort-craving self can't resist. Starting with a classic white tee layered underneath a relaxed, open button-down with rolled-up sleeves, it was her clever trouser pairing that ultimately pulled her casual ensemble straight into major-summer-trend territory.

Reaching for a pair of on-trend drawstring trousers, Lawrence's final look is equal parts chic and heatwave-proof. With a pyjama-adjacent design, her trousers offer a breezy fit and a relaxed energy that's far more summer-appropriate than denim. Composed of a lightweight fabric—they're often found on the high street in cottons and linens—the trouser combats high temperatures by means of sun protection and breathability, whilst their drawstring design means that you can adjust the waistband to have them fit you perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Lawrence picked up her pair in a playful shade, choosing a trending butter yellow colour in place of a typical neutral. Wearing hers with comfortable black flats and oversized sunglasses, she kept her accessories minimal and practical for her day in the sun.

Delivering comfort in droves, Lawrence's laidback look is my new template for easy weekend style. If you too are inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's chic drawstring trouser trend outfit, read on to discover the best drawstring trousers below.

SHOP TRENDING DRAWSTRING TROUSERS:

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

Bershka Straight-Leg Striped Trousers £26 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Nobodys Child Black Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Style with casual clogs or wear with a strappy sandal.

Stradivarius Linen Blend Trousers £23 SHOP NOW The linen blend composition makes these naturally breathable.

James Pearce Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants £250 SHOP NOW The pleated detailing gives these an elevated edge.

Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers £57 £40 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

COS Wide Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Style with the matching shirt or wear with a cotton tee.