J-Law Just Used the Most Underrated Styling Trick to Elevate Her Simple Trousers and Flats Look
The transition to summer isn't always the easiest to navigate wardrobe-wise. Whilst things get easier as we settle into the season, in those first few weeks when temperatures are still fluctuating and we haven't yet sorted through last year's summer clothes, it's natural that putting together a look doesn't always feel as simple as it should.
Navigating this tricky time of year, Jennifer Lawrence employed the most underrated styling trick to elevate her weekend outfit. Reaching for a pair of red wide-leg trousers in a lightweight material, Lawrence cultivated a sleek and coordinated outfit by means of a clever colour pairing. Selecting a pair of mesh ballet flats in the same scarlet shade as her trousers, the actor's thoughtful colour blending helped her to craft a cohesive ensemble that could stand up to the warm summer sun.
Styling her trousers and shoes with a fresh white tee, Lawrence used dark black sunglasses and an oversized tote to accessorise her summer get-up. Keeping her look comfortable for a hot New York day, she skipped heels and strappy sandals in favour of trending mesh flats, and chose a simple black bucket hat to cast some shade.
Proving that it's still big news this summer, red fashion items continue to reign as the chicest shade on the market. Adding a playful pop of colour in a wearable way, the red colour trend has solidified itself as a favourite amongst celebrities and fashion people this season—and Lawrence's latest look proves that the trend still has plenty of mileage left.
The easiest way to ensure you feel put together in the face of soaring temperatures, read on to discover our edit of the best red trousers and red flats below.
SHOP RED TROUSERS AND FLAT SHOES:
The drawstring waistband means that you can wear these on your waist or your hips.
Wear with a white cotton skirt or style with red trousers.
The 100% linen composition makes these naturally lightweight and breathable.
These classic flats are such an easy way to add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.
These denim trousers are already on their way to selling out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
