J-Law Just Used the Most Underrated Styling Trick to Elevate Her Simple Trousers and Flats Look

The transition to summer isn't always the easiest to navigate wardrobe-wise. Whilst things get easier as we settle into the season, in those first few weeks when temperatures are still fluctuating and we haven't yet sorted through last year's summer clothes, it's natural that putting together a look doesn't always feel as simple as it should.

Navigating this tricky time of year, Jennifer Lawrence employed the most underrated styling trick to elevate her weekend outfit. Reaching for a pair of red wide-leg trousers in a lightweight material, Lawrence cultivated a sleek and coordinated outfit by means of a clever colour pairing. Selecting a pair of mesh ballet flats in the same scarlet shade as her trousers, the actor's thoughtful colour blending helped her to craft a cohesive ensemble that could stand up to the warm summer sun.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling her trousers and shoes with a fresh white tee, Lawrence used dark black sunglasses and an oversized tote to accessorise her summer get-up. Keeping her look comfortable for a hot New York day, she skipped heels and strappy sandals in favour of trending mesh flats, and chose a simple black bucket hat to cast some shade.

Proving that it's still big news this summer, red fashion items continue to reign as the chicest shade on the market. Adding a playful pop of colour in a wearable way, the red colour trend has solidified itself as a favourite amongst celebrities and fashion people this season—and Lawrence's latest look proves that the trend still has plenty of mileage left.

The easiest way to ensure you feel put together in the face of soaring temperatures, read on to discover our edit of the best red trousers and red flats below.

