It's Here: The It-Girl Skirt Trend to Wear With Kitten Heels This Fall

Jennifer Lawrence has a way of setting trends, whether that's wearing a dress over pants or trading in jeans for butter-yellow silk pants. She has that way about her—an energy that makes people want to mimic her effortless ensembles, quickly turning every outfit she wears into a viral hit.
This weekend, she did it again. The actress is currently on the press circuit, preparing for her new film Die My Love's November release, which is why she was in London for the BFI Film Festival, which ended on Sunday. She attended the event on Friday, being spotted afterward heading out to dinner, donning the skirt trend that's set to take over fall 2025 and continue its dominance well into next year. What is it? Velvet skirts, a style that perfectly toes the line between cool-girl statement and fall/winter essential.
What made Lawrence's velvet skirt especially chic, though, was the version she and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, chose for the occasion. Specifically, she wore a golden-yellow velvet column skirt, meaning it has a straight, almost floor-length fit with a subtly sexy slit in the back. The skirt, as well as her turtleneck-style black top (with a sneaky cutout in the back) that she wore with it, is by Colleen Allen, one of New York's most talked-about labels. Both pieces are from the designer's fall/winter 2025 collection, and while her top is completely sold out, her skirt is still available in one size on both Allen's website and Moda Operandi. Any takers? If not, just wait, it also comes in amethyst.
As for shoes, Lawrence went with a controversial choice in taupe kitten heels with a sleek ankle strap. Simple kitten heels are perfect for a skirt like this, allowing the bold piece to stand out, though the color choice would traditionally fall under the "clashing" category. Fortunately, unexpected color combinations are in right now, according to the spring/summer 2026 runways, so actually, Lawrence's were a perfect pick. She finished off the look with another velvet piece—this time, a burgundy drawstring purse.
For more velvet skirt options to shop for fall and winter 2025, keep scrolling. Pretty soon, this skirt trend will be everywhere, and if you know what's good for you, you'll curate your own collection before the good options all sell out.
Shop velvet skirts for fall:
