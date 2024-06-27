Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Comfortable Pant Trend That Makes Heatwave Dressing So Easy

Of all of the stylish celebrities out there, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few that I turn to time after time for new-season fashion inspiration. Like me, Lawrence prioritizes comfort in her daily looks, often reaching for baseball caps, wide-leg trousers, or comfortable flats when pulling together a casual outfit. So, whenever I need a wearable ensemble that I can guarantee will look chic, nine times out of 10, I'll turn to J.Law.

Doing what she does best—aside from giving Oscar-worthy performances—Lawrence crafted a laid-back outfit that my comfort-craving self can't resist. Starting with a classic white tee layered underneath a relaxed, open button-down with rolled-up sleeves, it was her clever trouser pairing that ultimately pulled her casual ensemble into the major summer-trend territory.

Reaching for a pair of on-trend drawstring trousers, Lawrence's final look was equal parts chic and heatwave-proof. With a pajama-like design, the trousers offered a breezy fit and a relaxed energy that's far more summer-appropriate than denim. Composed of lightweight fabric—they're often found on the high street in cotton and linen—the trousers combat high temperatures with coverage and breathability, whilst their drawstring design means that you can adjust the waistband to have them fit you perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, J.Law picked up her pair in a playful shade, choosing a trending butter yellow colour in place of a typical neutral. Wearing hers with comfortable black flats and oversized sunglasses, she kept her accessories minimal and practical for her day in the sun.

Delivering comfort in droves, Lawrence's laidback look is my new template for easy weekend style. If you too are inspired by her chic drawstring trousers outfit, read on to discover the best pairs below.

SHOP TRENDING DRAWSTRING PANTS:

H&M Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Pants $35 SHOP NOW These also come in black as well.

Bershka Striped wide-leg creased-effect pants $46 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a blue, striped pair.

Nobodys Child Black Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers $110 SHOP NOW Style with casual clogs or wear with a strappy sandal.

Stradivarius Linen Blend Trousers $36 SHOP NOW The linen-blend composition makes these naturally breathable.

JAMES PERSE Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants $250 SHOP NOW I love the pleated detailing on these—it gives them such an elevated edge.

Arket Wide Linen Trousers $79 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're still in stock.

COS Wide Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers $120 SHOP NOW Looks great with basically anything.

ACNE STUDIOS Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants $540 SHOP NOW The pale-blue colour trend is taking off this summer.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.