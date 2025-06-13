Guess Who Just Paired the Dress Trend Every NYC Girl Owns With 2025's Most Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend

Ah, summer in NYC. It can be painfully hot and humid, but everyone still wants to look chic while out and about. That's why dresses are key. This summer, the buzziest style is a lace-trimmed slip dress, a product of the boudoir trend on the S/S 25 runways. And because it's New York, black lace-trimmed dresses are what its stylish residents are buying—and that includes Jennifer Lawrence.

Earlier this week, Lawrence was spotted wearing a pretty black slip dress, which could easily be dressed up or down depending on the time of day and occasion. She opted to dress it down with one of the year's most controversial flat-shoe trends: slipper mules. And what makes them controversial? Well, one could argue that they resemble the bedroom slippers found in five-star hotels.

It's very possible that the shoes Lawrence wore were just actual slippers she threw on for the journey home from somewhere because she was tired of wearing heels. In which case, I'll see myself out. But if the pairing was intentional, it'd certainly be an on-trend choice to make (and Lawrence is always up on the trends). Either way, she looks like a cool New Yorker, per usual.

With that, keep scrolling if you want to wear black lace-trimmed slip dresses and slipper flats like Lawrence is this summer.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

L'AGENCE Scotly Lace Trim Midi Dress $575 SHOP NOW Bombas Sunday Mule Slippers $70 SHOP NOW

Shop More Lace-Trimmed LBDs

Shop More Slipper Flats