Guess Who Just Paired the Dress Trend Every NYC Girl Owns With 2025's Most Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend
Ah, summer in NYC. It can be painfully hot and humid, but everyone still wants to look chic while out and about. That's why dresses are key. This summer, the buzziest style is a lace-trimmed slip dress, a product of the boudoir trend on the S/S 25 runways. And because it's New York, black lace-trimmed dresses are what its stylish residents are buying—and that includes Jennifer Lawrence.
Earlier this week, Lawrence was spotted wearing a pretty black slip dress, which could easily be dressed up or down depending on the time of day and occasion. She opted to dress it down with one of the year's most controversial flat-shoe trends: slipper mules. And what makes them controversial? Well, one could argue that they resemble the bedroom slippers found in five-star hotels.
It's very possible that the shoes Lawrence wore were just actual slippers she threw on for the journey home from somewhere because she was tired of wearing heels. In which case, I'll see myself out. But if the pairing was intentional, it'd certainly be an on-trend choice to make (and Lawrence is always up on the trends). Either way, she looks like a cool New Yorker, per usual.
With that, keep scrolling if you want to wear black lace-trimmed slip dresses and slipper flats like Lawrence is this summer.
Shop the Look
Shop More Lace-Trimmed LBDs
Shop More Slipper Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach For All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
-
Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer
Trust us.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
I Spent Hours Searching for the Chicest Summer Minidresses—These 44 From Revolve, Zara, and Nordstrom Have My Full Attention
From $50 to $350.
-
Even People Who Hate Sneakers Will Lose It Over the Pretty Trend Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore
See for yourself.
-
Elegant Dressers in Manhattan Are Trading Suede Flats for This Equally Rich Trend
A worthy investment.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Skirt Trend I've Avoided Since 2006 (But Suddenly Need to Own Again)
It's coming back with a vengeance.
-
J.Law and Ashley Olsen Agree: This $33,000 Bag Is Chicer Than a Margaux
No wonder it's so hard to find one for sale.