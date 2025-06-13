Guess Who Just Paired the Dress Trend Every NYC Girl Owns With 2025's Most Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
News

Ah, summer in NYC. It can be painfully hot and humid, but everyone still wants to look chic while out and about. That's why dresses are key. This summer, the buzziest style is a lace-trimmed slip dress, a product of the boudoir trend on the S/S 25 runways. And because it's New York, black lace-trimmed dresses are what its stylish residents are buying—and that includes Jennifer Lawrence.

Earlier this week, Lawrence was spotted wearing a pretty black slip dress, which could easily be dressed up or down depending on the time of day and occasion. She opted to dress it down with one of the year's most controversial flat-shoe trends: slipper mules. And what makes them controversial? Well, one could argue that they resemble the bedroom slippers found in five-star hotels.

It's very possible that the shoes Lawrence wore were just actual slippers she threw on for the journey home from somewhere because she was tired of wearing heels. In which case, I'll see myself out. But if the pairing was intentional, it'd certainly be an on-trend choice to make (and Lawrence is always up on the trends). Either way, she looks like a cool New Yorker, per usual.

With that, keep scrolling if you want to wear black lace-trimmed slip dresses and slipper flats like Lawrence is this summer.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black slip dress and slippers

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Scotly Lace Trim Midi Dress
L'AGENCE
Scotly Lace Trim Midi Dress

Women's Sunday Mule Slipper
Bombas
Sunday Mule Slippers

Shop More Lace-Trimmed LBDs

Aritzia, Ten Spades Satin Dress
Aritzia
Ten Spades Satin Dress

Hit It Off Midi Slip
Free People
Hit It Off Midi Slip

Lace Trim Satin Slipdress
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Slipdress

Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Linen

By Anthropologie Lace-Trim Midi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Lace-Trim Midi Slip Dress

Shop More Slipper Flats

Suede Mule
MANGO
Suede Mules

Frances Slipper
The Row
Frances Slippers

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules

Logo Slipper Mule
Miu Miu
Logo Slipper Mules

Venice Flat Mule and Pouch Kit
Larroudé
Venice Flat Mule and Pouch Kit

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

