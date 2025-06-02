Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Skirt Trend I've Avoided Since 2006 (But Suddenly Need to Own Again)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't stop thinking about Jennifer Lawrence's dazzling Dior set she wore to promote her upcoming film, Die, My Love. The coordinated organza slip skirt and sheer top create an elevated coastal-chic look, perfect for nights by the water but still glamorous thanks to the delicate, coral-like beading on the ombré skirt. We love how the seafoam green transitions to a more neutral sandy tone. It's elegant while still being comfortable and pairs perfectly with Lawrence's choice of footwear: simple strappy sandals. Ombré arguably reached peak popularity in the early 2000s, but J.Law has just convinced me that I need to give it another try in 2025.

Love the look, too? Keep scrolling to shop summer-ready ombré skirts in an array of colorful hues. Keep it coordinated like Lawrence, or dip your toes into stunning shades of sunsets and ocean waves. Grab your go-to tinted sunglasses, and add a spritz of texturizing spray to achieve a beachy, undone look. Slip on your sandals, and you're ready for a night out near the surf.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior dress, shirt, and sunglasses

Shop Ombré Skirts and Dresses