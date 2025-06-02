Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Skirt Trend I've Avoided Since 2006 (But Suddenly Need to Own Again)

Jennifer Lawrence waves at the camera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't stop thinking about Jennifer Lawrence's dazzling Dior set she wore to promote her upcoming film, Die, My Love. The coordinated organza slip skirt and sheer top create an elevated coastal-chic look, perfect for nights by the water but still glamorous thanks to the delicate, coral-like beading on the ombré skirt. We love how the seafoam green transitions to a more neutral sandy tone. It's elegant while still being comfortable and pairs perfectly with Lawrence's choice of footwear: simple strappy sandals. Ombré arguably reached peak popularity in the early 2000s, but J.Law has just convinced me that I need to give it another try in 2025.

Love the look, too? Keep scrolling to shop summer-ready ombré skirts in an array of colorful hues. Keep it coordinated like Lawrence, or dip your toes into stunning shades of sunsets and ocean waves. Grab your go-to tinted sunglasses, and add a spritz of texturizing spray to achieve a beachy, undone look. Slip on your sandals, and you're ready for a night out near the surf.

Jennifer Lawrence wears Dior runway at Cannes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior dress, shirt, and sunglasses

Shop Ombré Skirts and Dresses

Tie Dye Print Midi Dress
ZARA
Tie Dye Print Midi Dress

This Zara dress is simply perfect.

Theresa Skirt
Solid & Striped
Theresa Skirt

Mellow, buttery-yellow vibes are always a good idea.

Ombré Print Box Pleat Midi Skirt
MASSIMODUTTI
Ombré Print Box Pleat Midi Skirt

This skirt is bound to sell out quickly.

Chantel Skirt - Ombre
CULT GAIA
Chantel Skirt in Ombre

Fashion editors are obsessed with Cult Gaia.

Skirt
Jil Sander
Skirt

Jil Sander can do no wrong.

Ribbo Ombré Midi Skirt
Desigual
Ribbo Ombré Midi Skirt

Style this moody maroon skirt with your favorite '90s accessories.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

