This Color Combo Shouldn't Work, But Jennifer Aniston Just Made It Look Like a Million Bucks

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Jennifer Aniston wears a gray strapless dress with a brown leather handbag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong, so when she wears something unconventional, it's worth paying close attention. Aniston recently stepped out in New York City wearing a dark gray wool Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress paired with golden Christian Louboutin heels and a rich, dark chocolate box bag. It's an unexpected mix of classic neutrals that somehow elevates the entire look from simply pretty to quite powerful.

While we'd typically pair a primarily gray ensemble with black accessories, Jennifer Aniston is proof that even the oldest outfit recipes don't have to be followed precisely. When you mix things up, you'll create something worthy of a stylish double-take. Keep scrolling to shop gray dresses and brown handbags to wear together this autumn and winter.

Jennifer Aniston wears a gray strapless dress with a brown leather handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Aniston: Givenchy dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.