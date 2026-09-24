While we'd typically pair a primarily gray ensemble with black accessories, Jennifer Aniston is proof that even the oldest outfit recipes don't have to be followed precisely. When you mix things up, you'll create something worthy of a stylish double-take. Keep scrolling to shop gray dresses and brown handbags to wear together this autumn and winter.
On Jennifer Aniston: Givenchy dress; Christian Louboutin shoes
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Shop Similar Dresses & Purses to Re-create Jennifer Aniston's Outfit
MANGO
Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
Look for a dress with asymmetrical neckline or hem — not both.
JW PEI
Hana Mini Tote Bag
We love a glimmer of gold hardware on any rich brown bag.
Gap
Mockneck Maxi Dress
Style this casual dress with your favorite, worn-in brown leather bag.
MANGO
Leather Flap Bag
Imagine this bag in a few years with a perfect patina.
Astr the Label
Shyanne Sweater Midi Dress
Dark gray also looks great styled with chocolate brown boots and a tan jacket.
Veronica Beard
Suede Dash Clutch Bag
Suede adds a interesting textural element to any outfit.
RAILS
Margaret Dress
A gray dress always looks great with black accessories, but the outfit is infinitely more interesting when paired with brown.
STAUD
Maude Mini Carryall Purse
One word: Espresso.
ZARA
Long Knit Dress
Try pairing a knit dress with a leather bag for an even more unexpected outfit recipe.
Tory Burch
Romy Leather Shoulder Bag
Officially on my wishlist.
Reformation
Cecilia Dress
This mid-weight knit looks like wool, but is much lighter.
ZARA
Mini Seam Detail Bucket Bag
Wear this affordable mini bag with black, gray, or tan.
Akris punto
Asymmetric Metallic Knit Dress
Whispers of metallic thread make this simple gray dress a great option for holiday party season.
STAUD
Cuff Clutch
A convertible clutch is a chic option for more formal events.
Reiss
Clara Glen Plaid Asymmetric Hem Wool Blend Dress
The subtle plaid pattern is giving major Kate Middleton vibes.
Strathberry
Mosaic Leather Top Handle Bag
Pair the above dress with a bag from this beloved Edinburgh-based brand.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Aria Gathered Wool Midi Dress
If your heart is set on wearing wool, Victoria Beckham has you covered.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.