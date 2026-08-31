Friends don't let friends wear bad jeans. So, take it from Jennifer Aniston: AG's Adria style is a must-have for all denim lovers. And she has the pics to prove it. The actress has been spotted wearing this exact pair everywhere from London to Idaho. She styled the jeans with a black tank top for her trip across the pond and a white tank for a visit to South Fork Lodge with Molly McNearney (pictured above).
If you're down to take a rec from this famous friend, now is the best time to see if this style is also a perfect fit for you. Right now, the Adria jeans are on sale for 30% off—a great deal—and we expect them to sell out as back-to-school shopping picks up and Labor Day sales enter the chat. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to check out Jennifer Aniston's favorite AG jeans, plus several more styles we're eyeing for fall.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.