If you're looking to update your fall wardrobe with on-trend plus-size fashion picks, then you've come to the right place. As a shopping editor and plus-size fashion girl, I'm always on the hunt for gorgeous finds worth adding to my cart. Recently, I stumbled upon some seriously pretty items. Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I included a list of chic, curated items ahead.
Yes, you read that correctly. In the mix, you can expect a range of on-trend basics and cool statement finds. I'm particularly excited about J.Crew's Tiny rollneck and the lace-trimmed trousers from Anthropologie. Keep scrolling to uncover stunning fashion pieces and to give your wardrobe a proper update ahead of fall.
Shop Plus-Size New Arrivals for Fall 2026
Anthropologie
Harmony Sheer Lace Peplum Blouse
Love the romantic details.
Anthropologie
Wide Oval Buckle Belt
These wide belts look so cute styled over fun dresses and cool pants.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Washed Faux-Leather Jacket
This jacket silhouette will be huge for fall.
Anthropologie
Afrm Jetta Maxi Dress
ARRANGE
Arrange Curve Waist Seam Balloon Leg Pants in Stone
I love a voluminous pants.
Reformation
Jillian Silk Dress Es
Black tie wedding anyone?
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top Es
Add this beauty to your basics rotation.
RAT BOI
Dream Skirt in Capri
This is your sign to finally try Rat Boi's signature skirt style.
Eloquii
Dramatic Balloon Pants
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Reverie Lace-Trim Tapered Pants
There are finally cute plus-size friendly satin bloomer pants with a lace-trim.
Eternally Curious
"dont Burst My Bubble" Pants - Xs / Standard
Variety Hour Studio
Windbreaker Jacket - Bambi
Deer-print is quickly becoming huge.
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck™ in Rugby Stripe
J.Crew just launched its Tiny Rollneck in partnership with Emma Chamberlain.
DOLCEVITA
Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Dk Brown Suede
These chic suede flats will be so popular in the coming months.
J.Crew
Lace Fairfax Skirt
Such a pretty satin and lace combo.
Fashion Brand Company
Unbuttoned Mini Dress Tencel Stripe Black
I'm a sucker for pinstripes.
Madewell
The Plus Barrel-Leg Jean