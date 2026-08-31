Shopping for Cute Plus-Size Clothes Isn't Impossible—17 Chic Styles I Found Online This Week

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Chichi wears gray double breasted button up short sleeve shirt, green khaki barrel-leg pants, a pinstripe mini skirt, and black patent split toe tabi shoes.
(Image credit: @thechichio)
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If you're looking to update your fall wardrobe with on-trend plus-size fashion picks, then you've come to the right place. As a shopping editor and plus-size fashion girl, I'm always on the hunt for gorgeous finds worth adding to my cart. Recently, I stumbled upon some seriously pretty items. Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I included a list of chic, curated items ahead.

Yes, you read that correctly. In the mix, you can expect a range of on-trend basics and cool statement finds. I'm particularly excited about J.Crew's Tiny rollneck and the lace-trimmed trousers from Anthropologie. Keep scrolling to uncover stunning fashion pieces and to give your wardrobe a proper update ahead of fall.

Shop Plus-Size New Arrivals for Fall 2026

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.