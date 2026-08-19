Elegant Women in Their 20s and 50s Agree: This Is How to Cuff Your Jeans

In Hollywood, there are A-listers, and then there are legends. Julia Roberts happens to be both. Now in her late 50s, the beloved Oscar winner is still capturing our attention, whether she's taking up space on screen or on the sidewalk.
Recently, Roberts was spotted in New York City in a classic, casual look that's too cool to gloss over. In particular, I zeroed in on a very small detail: How she cuffed her jeans with a large swath of fabric instead of the dainty two-inch cuff that I usually do. Note to self: Don't be shy when it comes to cuffing jeans! She accessorized with a breezy blue-and-white collared button-down and worn-in brown leather accessories, including a belt, ballet flats, and a highly covetable vintage Louis Vuitton bucket bag. It's an ageless outfit formula that looks intentionally styled from coast to coast. Keep scrolling to see the look from head to toe, then shop similar pieces to add to your wardrobe.
As for what Roberts was listening to on her headphones while walking down the street? We can only hope it was the iconic 1990s soundtrack to Pretty Woman.
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Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.