In case you hadn't noticed the sudden influx of Instagram posts related to tennis (and Honey Deuces), the US Open has officially begun. Ask anyone in New York, and they'll tell you it's their favorite sporting event of the year—perhaps even their favorite event in the city period. There's something to watch all day and all night, and if you can score tickets, it's always worth the sometimes lengthy journey to get to (and from) Flushing Meadows for a match or two. Hint: Skip the chaotic rideshare experience and take the L.I.R.R. instead.
In addition to tennis, there are also plenty of stylish moments to keep track of whenever the US Open kicks off. It's basically a precursor to New York Fashion Week, but with a sportier touch that always results in memorable outfits. Already, we've spotted Kaia Gerber in fall 2026's first It bag and a Little Black Dress (by Yana Matkivski) for the tournament's style history books. On the court, style icons of the sport, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both made epic returns, with the latter also joining Federer's close friend Anna Wintour in the stands to take in the fanfare.
For more happenings at the 2026 US Open, keep scrolling. And don't forget to come back every day for an update.
Tate McRae has sporty styling down, arriving at the US Open with Adidas, donning black hot pants with a pair of Stan Smiths and one of Gucci's latest handbag creations, the Horsebit Ristretto Shoulder Bag.
Paige Paul's First Outfit Reveal
Wimbledon might be the Grand Slam with an all-white rule, but that doesn't mean attendees at other tournaments can't be influenced by the elegant dress code. Paige Paul, for instance, attended the US Open on Sunday to support her husband, Tommy Paul, in his first-round match against Coleman Wong. For the occasion, she chose a white tank top and matching capris, finishing off the look with a bandana and a huge pair of diamond studs.
Introducing: The Moët Serve
American Horror Story castmates Paul Anthony Kelly and Emma Roberts attended the first night of singles play in Moët & Chandon's Club de Tennis Suite, where they sipped the champagne brand's latest creation, The Moët Serve, an alternative to the Honey Deuce.
This US Open look on Kaia Gerber is sure to go down in the tournament's style history, similar to Kendall Jenner's Bottega Veneta dress from 2022. It's too good not to.
Fan Cam: Anna and Serena
2019 Met Gala co-host and tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams joined Anna Wintour in the stands to watch mutual friend Roger Federer return to Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.