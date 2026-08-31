What's Going On at the US Open? Here's Your Daily Scoop

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A collage featuring images of celebrities and athletes at the 2026 US Open.
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In case you hadn't noticed the sudden influx of Instagram posts related to tennis (and Honey Deuces), the US Open has officially begun. Ask anyone in New York, and they'll tell you it's their favorite sporting event of the year—perhaps even their favorite event in the city period. There's something to watch all day and all night, and if you can score tickets, it's always worth the sometimes lengthy journey to get to (and from) Flushing Meadows for a match or two. Hint: Skip the chaotic rideshare experience and take the L.I.R.R. instead.

In addition to tennis, there are also plenty of stylish moments to keep track of whenever the US Open kicks off. It's basically a precursor to New York Fashion Week, but with a sportier touch that always results in memorable outfits. Already, we've spotted Kaia Gerber in fall 2026's first It bag and a Little Black Dress (by Yana Matkivski) for the tournament's style history books. On the court, style icons of the sport, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both made epic returns, with the latter also joining Federer's close friend Anna Wintour in the stands to take in the fanfare.

For more happenings at the 2026 US Open, keep scrolling. And don't forget to come back every day for an update.

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2026 US Open Best Moments

Tate's Arrived

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Tate McRae attends Day 1 of the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Tate McRae: Gucci Horsebit Ristretto Medium Shoulder Bag ($2950); Adidas Stan Smith Shoes ($100) and sweater

Tate McRae has sporty styling down, arriving at the US Open with Adidas, donning black hot pants with a pair of Stan Smiths and one of Gucci's latest handbag creations, the Horsebit Ristretto Shoulder Bag.

Paige Paul's First Outfit Reveal

Paige Paul looks on during the Men&#039;s Singles First Round match between Tommy Paul and Coleman Wong on Day 1 of the 2026 US Open.

(Image credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Wimbledon might be the Grand Slam with an all-white rule, but that doesn't mean attendees at other tournaments can't be influenced by the elegant dress code. Paige Paul, for instance, attended the US Open on Sunday to support her husband, Tommy Paul, in his first-round match against Coleman Wong. For the occasion, she chose a white tank top and matching capris, finishing off the look with a bandana and a huge pair of diamond studs.

Introducing: The Moët Serve

Mo&amp;euml;t &amp;amp; Chandon hosts actors Paul Anthony Kelly and Emma Roberts at the Club de Tennis Suite at the US Open.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moet)

American Horror Story castmates Paul Anthony Kelly and Emma Roberts attended the first night of singles play in Moët & Chandon's Club de Tennis Suite, where they sipped the champagne brand's latest creation, The Moët Serve, an alternative to the Honey Deuce.

Kaia Gerber's LBD

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Kaia Gerber arrives at the US Open on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Side Eye 223 Butler St Sunglasses ($290); Yana Matkivski Donna Dress ($525); Fendi Baguette 26424 Tiger-Print Cavallino Leather Re Edition Bag ($3700); Le Silla Belle Mules ($778)

This US Open look on Kaia Gerber is sure to go down in the tournament's style history, similar to Kendall Jenner's Bottega Veneta dress from 2022. It's too good not to.

Fan Cam: Anna and Serena

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Anna Wintour and Serena Williams are seen at The US Open on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

2019 Met Gala co-host and tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams joined Anna Wintour in the stands to watch mutual friend Roger Federer return to Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.