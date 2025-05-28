The Anti-Flat Summer Shoe That Makes Dresses and Jeans Look Much More Elegant
I'm convinced that no summer shoe trend can have as great an impact on your elegance as the gold heels trend. Read on to discover how Alexa Chung styled hers here.
As far as my style muses go, Alexa Chung has held onto her top spot for longer than any of the competition. From her indie sleaze era in the mid-2000s to her effortlessly chic Italian-bound looks this very week, she’s held my attention through every style evolution.
Never one to miss a beat, I spotted Chung dressing for the Italian heat in the single summer shoe trend that makes a warm-weather ensemble feel so much more put together. While I love the presenter in classic ballet flats and Mary Janes, I can't deny that her outfit was perfected with the addition of the gold heels trend.
While only crafted from two simple items, Chung's easy ensemble cast a powerful silhouette. Reaching for a puff-sleeve minidress in a dusty lilac shade from Chloé, Chung completed her look with an open-toe pair of mules in a rich gold hue, creating a warm weather look drenched in high-summer elegance.
As opposed to simple black and beige heels, Chung's gleaming heels infused the outfit with a touch of glamour, making the whole ensemble feel far more considered. Pairing well with her swishy babydoll dress, this trend is also perfect for lending your jeans an elevated energy.
With their decadent hue and poised silhouette, gold heels are a fool-proof way to achieve an elegant outfit. To shop the shoe trend that's worth its weight in gold, read on to discover my edit of the best gold heels below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
