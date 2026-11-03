It's officially November, which means party season is mere moments away. So, if you're planning on seeing out the festivities in some of your best looks yet, now's a good time to start considering the silhouettes, textures and colourways you want to be stepping out in. Clearly, the celebrity style set are already thinking ahead. At last night's CFDA Fashion Awards, I spotted a handful of the best-dressed guests championing a partywear trend that I'm already certain the most on-trend dressers will be living in this season: gold.
Swanning down the red carpet, Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent girls skipped ubiquitous LBDs in favour of gold metallic dresses and matching two-pieces.
Stepping out for the evening, Hailey Bieber was among the first to put me onto the trend, styling a gold jacquard two-piece from the collection. Fur-cuff detailing trimmed the sleeves of her top, while the coordinating knee-length pencil skirt kept the look polished and streamlined. Finished with gold strappy sandals, Hailey tapped into the wider ornate fashion trend in one of the chicest ways I've seen.
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Joining her in Vaccarello's gilded vision, Zoë Kravitz emerged in a luminous two-piece crafted in a luminous shade of gold. This time, a high-shine finish and crocodile-inspired texture across the top gave the layered ensemble a more futuristic feel. Worn with pointed-toe heels in a matching metallic finish, Zoë's look was almost statuesque in its shine, instilling drama and glamour like a LBD never could.
Having seen gold take centre stage on the runway, and now the red carpet, I'm certain this luminous shade will be giving the LBD a run for its money this party season. If you're looking for a sure-fire way to look both polished and on-trend without trying too hard, read on to shop the gold dresses and two-pieces inspired by Hailey and Zoë's looks below.
Shop Gold Dresses and Skirts:
Reformation
Nemi Dress
This is such a chic alternative to your average LBD.
Topshop
Lace Applique Embellished Mini Dress
I'm banking this ahead of party season.
ASOS
Crew Neck Structured Button Down Mini Dress
Style this with black heels for an easy, elevated look.
Whistles
Gold Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt
A longline pleated skirt will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
Embroidered Lace Knee Length Skirt
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Zahara Dress
This elegant jacquard dress has a glamorous '90s quality to it.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.