It's peak season for leather jackets in NYC and L.A., so naturally, the style set is reaching for their favorites before temperatures drop and heavier layers become a necessity. As Who What Wear fashion editors know, not all leather jackets are created equal, so we've been paying attention to the specific styles fashion people are wearing. We've been seeing plenty of leather bomber jackets, but the "dated" moto jacket is definitely making a comeback.
We first noticed the jacket's resurgence last month when Sienna Miller wore Balmain's Pilot Jacket in NYC, a fitted silhouette with structured shoulders, asymmetrical buttons, and a peplum-like hem. She styled the elegant piece with classic tailored pants and strappy heeled sandals, striking a balance between edgy and polished.
Soon after, the leather-jacket trend made its way into many content creators' wardrobes, who pulled vintage styles from their closets or invested in new iterations from brands like Zara, Khaite, and Nour Hammour.
Most recently, though, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the same Balmain leather jacket Miller wore, solidifying it as an It item of the season. Rather than trousers, Hadid styled the jacket in her own way—with low-rise, bootcut jeans; a cropped graphic tee; Balmain's Sphynx shoulder bag; and heeled slingbacks, specifically Prada's rereleased, reimagined rosette-topped pumps that draw on the fashion house's archival styles.
While the moto jacket may be making its mark in 2026, it looks a little different from past versions. Today's styles are more streamlined and polished, trading exposed silver zippers, buttons, and chunky buckles for cleaner lines and subtler detailing. The silhouette is often fitted, with structured shoulders that define the frame while keeping the same slightly rugged finish. It's a considered take on the classic motorcycle jacket.
Read on to shop our edit of the chicest leather moto jackets.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.