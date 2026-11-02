Case of the Mondays? I'm Convinced These 32 Items Have Healing Properties

Mondays in general are hard. Mondays after a holiday weekend are even harder. It's not easy to switch off the fun and get serious again, but there are a few tricks I've stuffed up my sleeve for those Mondays when nothing else seems to shake me from my post-weekend funk, one of which, naturally, is shopping. I woke up this morning, made a pot of coffee, and started scouring the internet, and the finds I spotted were just what I needed to square up for the week ahead. I'm talking unreal discoveries at all price points, each of which had some sort of healing property. Maybe it was a little leftover Halloween magic. Who knows?
From Zara new arrivals that will sell out by Friday afternoon to elegant decor items I'll dream about until they call my house home—the 31 pieces ahead are next-level good and will not only set up your week for success, but all of November, too. Keep scrolling to shop them all. I know I will.
ZARA
Zw Collection Beaded Handbag
I can't believe this bag is still in stock.
ST. AGNI
Wool and Silk-Blend Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Wide-Leg Pants
The coat already sold out. Don't let the same happen with the matching jacquard pants.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals
A classic shoe you'll wear year-round.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit V-Neck Sweater
This pink V-neck is oh so pretty.
La Bonne Brosse
N.02 the Essential Hair Brush
I'm loving this color right now, and this brush will make your bathroom set-up look so much more elevated.
H&M
Oversized Coated Jacket
$65? Say less.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Loafers
These look like all the designer block heels I spotted on the runways last February.
Rug & Kilim
Chinese Art Deco Wool Rug 4x6
A rug worth splurging on if I've ever seen one. This item alone cured me of any residual Sunday blues.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Alert! A new pair of Olina pants just dropped and they're so chic.
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Flat
The different materials make these look much more elegant than basic ballet flats.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.