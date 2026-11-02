Case of the Mondays? I'm Convinced These 32 Items Have Healing Properties

A curated list of chic buys to help you shake off any residual blues from Halloween weekend.

Eliza Huber&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A collage featuring new November arrivals to shop.
(Image credit: Moda Operandi; The Row; Reformation; Net-a-Porter; Zara)

Mondays in general are hard. Mondays after a holiday weekend are even harder. It's not easy to switch off the fun and get serious again, but there are a few tricks I've stuffed up my sleeve for those Mondays when nothing else seems to shake me from my post-weekend funk, one of which, naturally, is shopping. I woke up this morning, made a pot of coffee, and started scouring the internet, and the finds I spotted were just what I needed to square up for the week ahead. I'm talking unreal discoveries at all price points, each of which had some sort of healing property. Maybe it was a little leftover Halloween magic. Who knows?

From Zara new arrivals that will sell out by Friday afternoon to elegant decor items I'll dream about until they call my house home—the 31 pieces ahead are next-level good and will not only set up your week for success, but all of November, too. Keep scrolling to shop them all. I know I will.

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.