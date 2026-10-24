Not Everyone Will Like This Coat Colour, But People Who Follow Fashion Will

Ready your winter wardrobe—this surprising coat colour trend is about to take off.

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Hailey Bieber steps out wearing a cobalt blue trench coat with black trousers, a black top and black leather mules.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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In my opinion, winter's arrival is no excuse to resign yourself to a rotation of black, beige and brown. As the days grow drearier and the nights draw in, I'd argue it's actually the perfect time to introduce some colour into your wardrobe, if only for the mood-boosting benefits. Which is exactly why I'll be taking my winter styling cues from Hailey Bieber, who this week brought a welcome pop of cobalt blue to an otherwise all-black outfit.

A favourite shade among fashion insiders, this punchy blue is poised to have a major moment this season, as a wider shift towards bolder, more attention-grabbing colours gathers momentum.

Hailey Bieber steps out wearing a cobalt blue trench coat with black trousers, a black top and black leather mules.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Among the first celebrities I've spotted embracing the trend this season, Hailey Bieber swapped the predictable beige wrap coat for a sleek, single-breasted style in the striking shade. And while Bieber might be among the first to champion the colour this season, brands are already delivering chic outerwear in the vibrant hue—all signs that this trend is one to watch.

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If you're looking for an easy way to breathe new life into your winter rotation, read on to shop the cobalt-blue coats I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.