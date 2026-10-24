In my opinion, winter's arrival is no excuse to resign yourself to a rotation of black, beige and brown. As the days grow drearier and the nights draw in, I'd argue it's actually the perfect time to introduce some colour into your wardrobe, if only for the mood-boosting benefits. Which is exactly why I'll be taking my winter styling cues from Hailey Bieber, who this week brought a welcome pop of cobalt blue to an otherwise all-black outfit.
A favourite shade among fashion insiders, this punchy blue is poised to have a major moment this season, as a wider shift towards bolder, more attention-grabbing colours gathers momentum.
Among the first celebrities I've spotted embracing the trend this season, Hailey Bieber swapped the predictable beige wrap coat for a sleek, single-breasted style in the striking shade. And while Bieber might be among the first to champion the colour this season, brands are already delivering chic outerwear in the vibrant hue—all signs that this trend is one to watch.
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If you're looking for an easy way to breathe new life into your winter rotation, read on to shop the cobalt-blue coats I'm recommending below.
Shop Cobalt Coats and Jackets:
ZARA
Oversize Drop-Shoulder Coat
Bundle up in style.
JAEGER
Pure Wool Collared Short Coat
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Hush
Suri Pure Wool Double Faced Car Coat
Whilst I love this in the cobalt, this classic silhouette also comes in black.
ZARA
Midi Trench Coat
I honestly think this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Gathered Technical Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.