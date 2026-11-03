My Best Friend Asked Me What to Wear This November—I Sent Her These 6 Easy But Elegant Outfits

Not sure what to wear this November? Here are six polished but genuinely easy-to-copy outfits to bookmark.

Brittany Davy&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
@nnennaechem wears a grey coat, knit and suede skirt, @nlmarilyn wears a trench, black trousers and ballet flats, @fakerstrom wears a suede jacket, jumper and jeans
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @nlmarilyn, @fakerstrom)
Jump to category:

I love the simplicity of a summer outfit, and I’ll never say no to the mid-weather staples that dominate the transitional seasons, but winter dressing is where I really shine. From elegant outerwear and cosy knits to sleek leather boots and elevated accessories, it just seems like the cold weather provides me with way more polished outfit ideas than any other time of year. So of course, this means that my family and friends usually spend the colder months asking me for advice on what to wear. I’ve been saving a myriad of outfit ideas in my Instagram folder for months now, so I'm ready to spring into action.

Of course, looking polished and put-together is very important to all of us throughout winter; however, as someone who considers myself very much a minimalist, ease and comfort will always remain at the forefront of my outfits. I’m not interested in anything too complicated or trends that won’t stand the test of time in my wardrobe. Instead, for November I’m all about effortless but effective styling techniques that are quick to put together, easy to re-create and also look chic and intentional. Think simple layering that will take an outfit from basic to considered, and sleek accessories that elevate a look without feeling too out there or try-hard.

So if you’re stuck for what to wear this November, look no further, as I’ve rounded up the best of the best ideas below.

1. Trench + Trousers + Ballet Pumps

@nlmarilyn wears a khaki trend with red trimming, black trousers, black patent ballet flats and a brown leather bucket tote

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Don’t underestimate the power of a good trench coat. It’s versatile, can be worn in most weather conditions and (most importantly to me) is an easy way to look put together regardless of what you have on underneath. When I want to look polished for the office, I’ll be taking a cue from Marilyn (pictured above) and styling a classic trench with smart trousers and elegant ballet pumps. Simple? Yes. But so very stylish.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Shop the Look:

2. Car Coat + Jumper + Pencil Skirt

@nnennaechem wears a grey wool car coat, grey jumper layered over an oversized white t-shirt, brown suede knee-length skirt, black pointed flats and a black leather top-handle bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Coat season is finally here! And a knee-length style will do the heavy lifting in making you look polished and put-together this season. The outfit I’ll be copying? This elegant but elevated grey, brown and black ensemble, which shows the power of intentional colour matching, even when you only stick to neutrals, as I do. It’s the kind of outfit you can take from day to night with ease.

Shop the Look:

3. Suede Jacket + Knit + Jeans

@fakerstrom wears a tan suede blazer, oatmeal V-neck jumper layered over a white tee, dark-blue baggy jeans, brown suede ballet flats and a brown leather bowling tote

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: I've been counting down the days until the temperature drops, and I can finally pull out my buttery-soft suede jacket again for the season. On more casual days, I’ll be styling it like this: with a classic V-neck knit, dark-wash, baggy jeans and a sleek bowling tote.

Shop the Look:

4. Wool Coat + Trousers + Boots

@signeemilieolesen wears a brown funnel-neck wool coat, grey tailored trousers, black ankle boots and black top-handle bag

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen)

Style Notes: When my jeans feel too casual, I’ll be relying on my black tailored trousers as an elegant but no less comfortable alternative. They feel put-together and polished, not to mention that they’ll look even more sophisticated when worn with my funnel-neck wool coat. This combo, plus a pair of ankle boots and a leather purse, is going to be my go-to outfit on the days I’m transitioning from the office to an evening out.

Shop the Look:

5. Bomber Jacket + Midi Skirt + Riding Boots

@annabelrosendahl wears a khaki bomber jacket, grey jumper, grey pencil skirt, black riding boots and a grey suede tote bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: I love a good bomber jacket as much as the next person. However, I often find they look too casual for certain occasions, so on those days I want to dress mine up; I’ll be taking a cue from the outfit above and styling it with a pencil skirt and riding boots. It’s the perfect blend of ease and elegance, working for everything from a day in the office to a lunch out with friends.

Shop the Look:

6. Jumper + Shirt + Jeans

@_livmadeline wears a pink crew-neck jumper layered over a red button-down skirt, blue wide-leg jeans, and black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: I live in neutrals most of the year; however, knitwear is the one area where I allow myself to be a little more experimental with colour, and this baby-pink-and-cherry-red layering combo is very much tempting me this season. It feels elevated and is sure to earn you lots of compliments, but somehow the colours don't feel too bold for a pared-back dresser like me. To ensure it feels wearable, style it with a pair of classic wide-leg jeans and a black shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.