I love the simplicity of a summer outfit, and I’ll never say no to the mid-weather staples that dominate the transitional seasons, but winter dressing is where I really shine. From elegant outerwear and cosy knits to sleek leather boots and elevated accessories, it just seems like the cold weather provides me with way more polished outfit ideas than any other time of year. So of course, this means that my family and friends usually spend the colder months asking me for advice on what to wear. I’ve been saving a myriad of outfit ideas in my Instagram folder for months now, so I'm ready to spring into action.
Of course, looking polished and put-together is very important to all of us throughout winter; however, as someone who considers myself very much a minimalist, ease and comfort will always remain at the forefront of my outfits. I’m not interested in anything too complicated or trends that won’t stand the test of time in my wardrobe. Instead, for November I’m all about effortless but effective styling techniques that are quick to put together, easy to re-create and also look chic and intentional. Think simple layering that will take an outfit from basic to considered, and sleek accessories that elevate a look without feeling too out there or try-hard.
So if you’re stuck for what to wear this November, look no further, as I’ve rounded up the best of the best ideas below.
1. Trench + Trousers + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Don’t underestimate the power of a good trench coat. It’s versatile, can be worn in most weather conditions and (most importantly to me) is an easy way to look put together regardless of what you have on underneath. When I want to look polished for the office, I’ll be taking a cue from Marilyn (pictured above) and styling a classic trench with smart trousers and elegant ballet pumps. Simple? Yes. But so very stylish.
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Shop the Look:
ZARA
Water-Repellent Windproof Trench Coat With Belt
The red cuffs are so cute!
CALVIN KLEIN
Smooth Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers
Comfy and polished in equal measure.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Patent Leather Padlock Charm Ballerinas
Opt for a patent finish to add some dimension to the look.
Tory Burch
Romy Bucket Bag
Roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials.
Ace & Tate
Mac Mulberry Tree Sunglasses
An instant outfit-elevator.
2. Car Coat + Jumper + Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: Coat season is finally here! And a knee-length style will do the heavy lifting in making you look polished and put-together this season. The outfit I’ll be copying? This elegant but elevated grey, brown and black ensemble, which shows the power of intentional colour matching, even when you only stick to neutrals, as I do. It’s the kind of outfit you can take from day to night with ease.
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Massimo Dutti
High Collar Wool Coat
This won't stay in stock for long.
hush
Avery Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Simple, polished and easy to style.
Free People
We the Free Perfect Oversized Tee
An easy layering piece.
ASOS DESIGN
Suedette Pencil Midi Skirt
A skirt you can wear in or out of the office.
AEYDE
Cassy Leather Point-Toe Flats
Wear with trousers, skirts and dresses alike.
Charles & Keith
Aveline Croc-Effect Front-Flap Crossbody Bag
The croc-effect finish will bring some texture to the outfit.
3. Suede Jacket + Knit + Jeans
Style Notes: I've been counting down the days until the temperature drops, and I can finally pull out my buttery-soft suede jacket again for the season. On more casual days, I’ll be styling it like this: with a classic V-neck knit, dark-wash, baggy jeans and a sleek bowling tote.
Shop the Look:
BHOEM
Real Suede Straight Jacket
Such a great price for genuine suede!
ZARA
Oversized 100% Wool V-Neck Jumper
You'll reach for this from now until early next spring.
This chocolate-brown hue makes for a nice change from black.
Prada
Box Large Antiqued Leather Top-Handle Bag
This is high up on my luxury winter wish list
4. Wool Coat + Trousers + Boots
Style Notes: When my jeans feel too casual, I’ll be relying on my black tailored trousers as an elegant but no less comfortable alternative. They feel put-together and polished, not to mention that they’ll look even more sophisticated when worn with my funnel-neck wool coat. This combo, plus a pair of ankle boots and a leather purse, is going to be my go-to outfit on the days I’m transitioning from the office to an evening out.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat With Belt
No one will believe this is a high-street find.
Uniqlo
Volume Trousers
These will go with everything.
Paris Texas
Vera Leather Ankle Boots
Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything boot.
VERAFIED
Interchangeable-Strap Leather Clutch Bag
Just so elegant.
5. Bomber Jacket + Midi Skirt + Riding Boots
Style Notes: I love a good bomber jacket as much as the next person. However, I often find they look too casual for certain occasions, so on those days I want to dress mine up; I’ll be taking a cue from the outfit above and styling it with a pencil skirt and riding boots. It’s the perfect blend of ease and elegance, working for everything from a day in the office to a lunch out with friends.
Shop the Look:
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather-Trimmed Bomber Jacket
The woven-leather collar is instantly recognisable.
Navygrey
The Relaxed Jumper
This looks so cosy.
The Frankie Shop
Maybelle Wool Pencil Skirt
I want the entire outfit, please!
COS
Leather Riding Boots
These sell out every year.
M&S
Suede Top Handle Bucket Bag
Throw in everything and go.
6. Jumper + Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: I live in neutrals most of the year; however, knitwear is the one area where I allow myself to be a little more experimental with colour, and this baby-pink-and-cherry-red layering combo is very much tempting me this season. It feels elevated and is sure to earn you lots of compliments, but somehow the colours don't feel too bold for a pared-back dresser like me. To ensure it feels wearable, style it with a pair of classic wide-leg jeans and a black shoulder bag.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper
H&M makes some of the best knitwear on the high street.
AURALEE
Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Cherry red and baby pink are such a good colour combo.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
Don't sleep on M&S' denim collection.
Saint Laurent
Mombasa Large
You'll be able to fit so much in this roomy shoulder bag.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.