Hollywood has the Oscars, music has the Grammys, and fashion has the CFDA Fashion Awards. Tonight, the industry's most influential designers, stylists, editors, and executives—along with their celebrity muses—gathered at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City to honor legends and rising stars alike.
Rachel Scott of Diotima and Ralph Lauren took the top awards for womenswear and menswear, respectively, while Ana Khouri won accessory designer of the year. The 2026 Google American Emerging Designer of the Year Award went to Colleen Allen, so you better commit her name to memory.
"At its core, the CFDA supports American fashion at every stage," the organization explains on its website, "from educating and developing the next generation of talent to helping established designers build sustainable businesses, championing innovation and responsible practices, and bringing American creativity to a global audience."
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Scroll down for my personal top five favorite red carpet looks of the night, in no particular order.
Rose Byrne looked so chic in a delightful polka-dot drop-waist number by Carolina Herrera.
Keke Palmer and her stylist, Molly Dickson, got their hands on Raquel Welch's Bob Mackie dress that she wore on Cher's variety show in 1975. Talk about a great pull.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.