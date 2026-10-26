Sorry, Black—Fashion's "Tackiest" Colour Is Suddenly Everywhere This Winter

Call it a sign of the times or the ultimate recession indicator, but fashion’s recent fixation with dominant hues has unexpectedly made the gold colour trend the latest shade to covet. But before you think this gilded tone will make you look like a walking bauble this festive period, the elegant pieces on offer prove otherwise.
To others, they’ll bear resemblance to the plethora of designer silhouettes that permeate red carpets each award season, as Hollywood’s best dressed love nothing more than to sartorially reference the Oscar statues they hope to take home.
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But even to those who have no context for the significance of this colour, save for maybe Scheana Shay’s viral single from Vanderpump Rules, the prevalence of the gold colour trend will undoubtedly pique interest this winter.
Often quite brash and tinny, the hue has been quietly dialled down into a tone that looks both expensive and accessible. Slightly moodier than the chintzy Y2K iterations seen in the past, the hue first began quietly returning to the zeitgeist almost a year ago when Prada debuted a collection of pouch bags in these vibrant, high-octane hues for its spring/summer 2024 collection.
Over the summer, a handful of celebrities stepped out in quick succession wearing The Row’s Cecily satin bag, with the most notable appearance being Kendall Jenner’s gleaming version that she wore whilst out in Manhattan.
Still, these appearances bore no significance on Saint Laurent’s latest collection. Arguably Anthony Vaccarello's magnum opus, the Belgian designer took his Swan Song by sending an entire collection of monochrome gold silhouettes down a chandelier-flanked runway under a lit-up Eiffel Tower.
Elsewhere, in New York, Kallmeyer presented a frog-clasp brocade jacket that certainly fits the bill for the opera dressing mania that’s sweeping the cultural zeitgeist, and Ralph Lauren made a case for a roaring twenties revival with sequin-embroidered gold blouses and tassel scarves.
Decadent without being too brash, this jewel tone is making a compelling case for breaking up your unfussy greys and sumptuous blacks this winter. For the late-night soirée on the horizon, throw on a velveteen coat or grab an east-west bag to see you through the evening. Or, if the dark skies and threats of torrential downpours get to be much, incorporate them into your interiors with Rise & Fall’s new sateen bedding collection, which features burnt ochre and rich wheat tones. Either way, this trend certainly has the Midas touch.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.