So *This* Is What L.A.’s Best Dressed People Wear to a Fashion Party

Melanie Moreno, for instance, grabbed an espresso martini from our Movado bar cart wearing an impossibly chic black dress with a keyhole cutout. I noticed other guests were also fans of the LBD-with-a-twist trend, choosing dresses with strategically skin-baring openings. Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale French and Yellowjackets star Sammi Hanratty were both on the same page when it came to one specific outerwear trend. (Side note: We couldn't have honored our 2006 beginnings without Y2K icon Tisdale French, a.k.a. Sharpay Evans.) Scroll down for the three outfit trends I spotted over and over, and then head to Amazon to buy Who What Wear's first-ever print magazine.
1. Little Black Dresses With Cutouts
Wearing a keyhole-cutout black dress, Melanie Moreno grabbed an espresso martini from our Movado bar cart.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.