Winter dressing is officially in full swing. Jeans and trousers remain seasonal staples, of course, but dresses are proving they belong in the winter wardrobe, too. One particular style is quietly having a moment: fur-trimmed dresses. Just look at Jennifer Lopez's recent outfit.
This week, J.Lo appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City, then shared photos of her outfit on Instagram. For the occasion, she chose a short-sleeve dress with a fur-trimmed neckline. She finished the look with classic black pumps, which helped ground the maxi style.
J.Lo's outfit feels perfectly attuned to the current fashion zeitgeist. Anyone following 2026 winter trends has likely spotted It girls in NYC, L.A., Paris, and London embracing fur-trimmed pieces—jackets in particular. For example, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber have both stepped out in long jacquard coats with fur-trimmed necklines, as well as leather jackets with plush cuff accents.
It was only a matter of time before fur-trimmed dresses entered the mix. They carry the same opulent appeal as the season's statement jackets while offering a festive option that feels refined rather than on the nose—a fitting choice for holiday dressing in 2026.
Whether you're searching for an elegant dress for your company's party or a winter wedding, keep scrolling to shop the best fur-trimmed dresses.
Shop the Best Fur-Trimmed Dresses
Superdown
Harlyn Midi Dress
Style with black pumps like J.Lo.
ZARA
Faux Fur Combined Mini Dress
Guaranteed to sell out.
MORE TO COME
Nikola Faux Fur Blazer Dress
I'd size up so that I could wear this as a jacket and then style it with jeans.
Show Me Your Mumu
Drescher Mini Dress
So cute.
MAUDE CLUB
Rhea Gingham Dress - Navy Black
Maximalist dressers, this one is for you.
Superdown
Franceska Mini Dress
Obsessed with the pops of leopard.
Lovers and Friends
Ling Off the Shoulder Faux Fur Detail Dress
This would make a great wedding guest dress for a celebration in New York or Chicago.
Ronny Kobo
Harli Faux Fur-Trimmed Strapless Midi Dress
You'll be the best-dressed person at any cocktail party.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.