Here we are with yet another Jennifer Lawrence scarf-trend report. It's become a very regular thing, and I, for one, will never tire of it. Lawrence is the undisputed queen of scarves, and one of her most recent looks confirmed it once again. It also happened to include what's shaping up to be one of the biggest accessory trends of the season for the second winter in a row. Yes, I'm referring to fur scarves, and this year, tie-on fur collars are also in the mix.
Lawrence went with a black shawl-style fur scarf, which she draped over the checked shirt dress she paired with olive trousers. Even better, this is a trend that'll make all of your outfits look incredibly rich in an instant, but it'll cost you less than $100. There are a plethora of beautiful faux-fur scarves on the market in hues that'll go with all of your winter outfits. You can drape one over the collar of your coat to fake a fur trim, drape one over your shoulders à la Lawrence, or simply pair one of the tie-on collars with your basics. No matter how you style it, you'll look every bit the winter 2026/27 It girl.
Scroll on for styling inspiration and to add a faux-fur scarf to your wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.