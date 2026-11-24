There's no bad time to rewatch Gossip Girl, but the week of Thanksgiving is particularly perfect. It's the time of year when Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say" gets stuck in my head thanks to the show's infamous Thanksgiving dinner scene from season three. Clearly, Blake Lively is feeling nostalgic too, because she just posted a new Instagram from the scene of the crime: the NYC building where they filmed exterior shots of the Van der Woodsens' apartment. If you're curious, it's now called the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, and it's located at 455 Madison Avenue.
Lively's outfit is not exactly Serena-coded, but it's definitely on-trend for 2027. Whereas Serena would have styled her jeans with posh knee-high heeled boots, Lively opted for a more casual pair of lace-up combat boots by Prada. Lace-up boots with lug soles are extremely popular this fall, and I have a strong feeling they'll continue to skyrocket well into 2027. Scroll down to see Lively's new outfit and shop similar shoes.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.