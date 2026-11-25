Today, Corrin continued her Pride and Prejudice press tour with a visit to Heart Breakfast Radio Studios in London, wearing a peplum blazer with matching trousers. As far as I'm concerned, basic blazers need not apply in 2027—the next-gen version of the classic jacket style is fun, flirty, and thoroughly fashionable. Traditional blazers can feel very corporate—and I don't mean in a sexy "office siren" kind of way—but peplum blazers are anything but staid. Scroll down to see how Corrin styled the trend, and don't forget to mark your calendars for Pride and Prejudice's December 3 release date on Netflix. See you there.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.