Animal print manicures had a major redemption arc in 2026, with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber sporting various leopard, snake, or tortoiseshell sets. Although they're officially cool again, per the word of internet it-girls, they're deeply reminiscent of the '90s and early 2000s, which was when they experienced their last spike in popularity. Lately, though, there's another, more specific animal-print trend on the rise, and it feels *very* 2026.
I'm talking about "Bambi" nails, OFC. The fashion crowd has already given the print its hard-to-earn seal of approval. Chic, deer-spotted items from Reformation, Zara, Mango, and Staud are hitting editors' closets. And now, Bambi print is bleeding into the beauty space. Top nail artists are posting their deer-inspired sets, and celebrities like Khloé Kardashian have even hopped on the trend. I can see why. Soft, speckled, and woodland-inspired, it feels sweeter and cozier than other, edgier animal prints. Ahead, see Bambi print nail inspo. Plus, shop the nail polishes and press-ons you need to achieve the look at home.
Bambi Print Nail Inspo
The classic Bambi print nail set.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
These half-deer print, half negative space nails are so chic.
Bambi print nails look stunning almond-shaped nails.
Take this as your sign to mix Bambi print with plaid and metallic nail jewelry.
Deep moss-green and jeweled purple tones compliment it nicely.
In an IG tutorial, Ganzorigt revealed she created the "Bambi base" of Kardashian's set with OPI's Cliffside Karaoke, a deep brown color. After applying it to the nails, she blended it out with a small sponge for a sheer, ombre effect.
OPI
Gelcolor Nail Polish - Alpine Snow
Here's the exact nail polish she used to create the white deer spots.
Artdone
Nail Art Liner Brushes Set
If you try this method at home, you'll surely need fine nail-art brushes.
Olive & June
Instant Mani Press on Nails Fawn Chrome French
If you don't want to mess with a hand-painted set, try Bambi print press-ons.
Marcy Nails by Huong
Fawn Print Press On Nails
I love the caramel and cinnamon tones in this set.
cottonon
Press On Nails - Bambicore
This set just so happens to be on sale right now...
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.