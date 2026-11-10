In case you've been wondering what Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi would wear for a perfect fall day in NYC, we now know. The It couple was just spotted in the city, with Elordi in a hoodie and Jenner in a men's field jacket from The Row and a draped leopard-print scarf (a combination I, for one, will be copying). The rest of Jenner's outfit also included a noteworthy combination that I wanted to put on your radar.
You can't talk about winter 2026 (and 2027) denim trends without naming flared and bootcut jeans at the top of the list. Jenner chose a vintage-inspired blue denim pair for the couple's outing, and if you want to look as cool as she does in flared jeans, skip the trendy flats and heels and go with an anti-trend pair of flat boots like Jenner's. Hers were a simple leather pair with a low stacked heel (as flat boots often have). They're no-frills—just simple and cool, which is exactly how you could describe Jenner's style. Keep scrolling to shop the look and similar boots to wear with your flared jeans.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.