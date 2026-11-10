The New Reformation It Item Is Here—And It's Very French

If you asked me to pick my favorite Reformation collaboration over the years, it'd be next to impossible. Reformation has long been dialed into what brands (and people) would make an epic collaboration, and their latest will be tough to top. In a first-of-its-kind collab, Reformation teamed up with French rugmaker Les Éditions de Tapis, which is the brand behind the rugs in Reformation's incredibly chic stores. Yes, Reformation has not only overtaken our closets—now it's coming for our homes, and as you're about to see, that's a very good thing. After years of Ref customers asking where they could buy the rugs for themselves, dreams are about to come true.
The collection consists of nine limited-edition, made-to-order, hand-drawn rug designs; the result of a collaboration between Reformation CCO Lauren Caris Cohan and Les Éditions de Tapis founder Thomas Coccimiglio. They're then hand-knotted by artisans in India and Nepal using materials such as wool, linen, and silk. As if that weren't enough, the rugs were photographed alongside coordinating pieces from Reformation's stunning holiday collection. The subtle designs and versatile hues make any of these rugs an investment-worthy purchase that you won't tire of for years to come. So, if adding a statement piece to your home that's classically Parisian with a dose of whimsy is appealing to you, read on.
Shop the Reformation x Les Éditions de Tapis Collab Rugs
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.